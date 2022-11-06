Read full article on original website
Schools Locked Down
A report of a man with a gun prompted authorities to lock down McKinley Elementary School and Kennedy Middle School in El Centro. El Centro Police received a report of a man with a gun walking northbound on 6th Street at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. The nearby schools were notified, and both went into lock down. Police scoured the neighborhood but were unable to locate anyone with a gun. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.
Friday Is Veteran's day
(A rare Holiday on Friday)....It will be Veterans Day. The holiday is always November 11, no matter what day it falls on. This year, Veterans Day is this Friday. Schools and most government establishments will be closed that day, including the Cities, County and the Imperial Irrigation District. On Friday the City of Brawley will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It will begin at 11:00 am and will be held at the Veterans Memorial Wall on Main Street. The City of El Centro will also be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It begins at 11:00 am and will be held in the Veterans Wall at Bucklin Park. Both Ceremonies are to honor the men and women who have and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. On Saturday the American Legion Post 25 will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ, that includes beans and salad from 12 noon until 5 pm. There is a $13 donation. You can pick up or dine in. It will be held at 569 Broadway in El Centro. Tickets are currently available in the bar.
Affordable Housing In Imperial
(EAH Housing breaks ground)...It is for affordable housing in Imperial. The plan is for 69 affordable apartment homes for senior residents. EAH Housing is one of the largest nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the Western United States. The city says the community has been designed to meet the needs of low-income seniors in the small desert community and will fit gracefully within Imperial's Downtown area. The three-story building on North Imperial Avenue will comprise 68 one-bedroom apartment homes for seniors and one two-bedroom unit for the building manager. There will be a fitness room, an activity room, a laundry room on each floor, civic space and a solar photovoltaic installation on the roof. Imperial Village is expected to be constructed by mid 2024.
Board Of Supervisors
(County Board of Supervisors)....Their weekly meeting is Tuesday. The Board begins the meeting with a proclamation. They will declare November 27 through December 3 as Farmworker Appreciation Week. The annual Farmworker Appreciation Breakfast will be held during that week. During the meeting the Public Health Department will update COVID 19 and Monkeypox in Imperial County. The Imperial County Behavioral Health Advisory Board Annual Report will be presented. The County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa will discuss grants and grant applications. And the Board will discuss a letter to Dee Dee Myers, inviting her to visit Imperial County and tour the Lithium Valley and discuss opportunities to collaborate and enable regional economic development. Myers is the Senior Advisor and Director of California Governor's Office of Business and Economic development. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom, Live Stream or in person.
Several City Council Seats To Be Decided
(Ballot Counting Continues)...Are numbers released, so far, are unofficial. According to the latest update, the top vote getters to fill two Brawley City Council Seats are Gil Rebollar and Luke Hamby. The Calexico City Council has two seats available. The top vote getters, so far, are Raul Urena and Gilberto Manzanarez. Calipatria was voting on 3 City Council seats. The 3 top vote recipients so far are Javier Amezcua, Hector H. Cervantes and Michael J. Luellen the second. El Centro is filling two City Council seats. The leaders, so far, are Tomas Oliva and Sonia Carter. Holtville City Council has two vacancies. Ahead on that list are Michael Goodsell and Ross Daniels. Imperial City Council is filling 3 seats. The leaders, so far, are James Tucker, Stacy Mendoza and IDA S. Obeso Martinez. Westmorland City Council has 3 vacancies. Leading that race are Ana Maria Beltran, Judith Rivera and Stanley Paul Brummett. A new unofficial update is expected Wednesday evening.
Veterans Day Commemoration
(Veterans Commemnoration)....It will be held the day before Veterans Day. It is being hosted by San Diego State University Imperial Valley Campus in Calexico. It will be Thursday at Rodney auditorium. The Commemoration Ceremony will run from 10 am until 12 noon. The event will feature US Marine Corps Veteran Charles Mazon as a guest speaker. The National Anthem will be sung, The US Customs and Border Protection Color Guard will be at the event, there will be a gun salute and the traditional playing of the bagpipes. They will also hold a role call for veterans past, present, absent and passed.. The Veterans will then be taken to the Memorial Wall at Rockwood Park, where they will be provided with a US Flag to be planted at the Memorial Wall.
A Pre-Veterans Day Gift
(Camarena Public Library)...They are giving gifts to Veterans. The library says it is a small token of appreciation. Through Thursday evening, Camarena Memorial Library is offering a gift bag to all veterans. They say it is there way of saying thank you for your service. Imperial Valley College is hosting a Veterans Day Celebration. It will be held on Thursday, November 10th. The celebration will be on the Student Affairs Lawn from 11 am until 1 pm. They say it will be a community event where all active duty, dependents, veterans and supporters of the US Military are welcome. The event will include Colors presented by by the Naval Air Facility El Centro Color Guard, the pledge of allegiance, singing of the national anthem, a TAPS tribute to fallen heroes and guest speakers and Veterans Brandon Brown and Scotty De La Torre of the local nonprofit Reps4Vets. Lunch will be provided by IVC's on-campus food service provider, Amy's Snack Shack.
Wednesday Election Update
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters issued an update on the November 8, 2022 General Election. According to the updated information, approximately 16,430 unprocessed vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to recounted. Additionally, the Registrar's office expects more vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by November 8 and ballots that were deposited in other counties. The Provisional Ballots are counted after all voter rosters are reviewed and the voter's history is applied to the voter's record. Updates are expected daily until all ballots are counted and results are certified.
