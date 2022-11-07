ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBg7s_0j0yI21y00

Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning just hours after his son won the Xfinity Series championship. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time," the team said in a statement released shortly before the start of the NASCAR season finale.

Joe Gibbs has lost both of his sons. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease, and was also 49 at the time of his death. Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer," said NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France.

NASCAR held a moment of silence for Coy Gibbs before the start of the Cup championship Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, where JGR's Christopher Bell was racing for the title. Kyle Busch, in his final race after 15 years with the team, was crying on pit road before the start of the race.

“Today we will do what we don’t want to do, but we will unite as a family and race for the name on our chest,” JGR driver Denny Hamlin tweeted.

Ty Gibbs had been scheduled to drive the No. 23 for 23XI Racing but was replaced by Daniel Hemric for what 23XI called “a family emergency.” Jackson Gibbs, son of the late J.D. Gibbs, was on Bell's pit crew Sunday and worked the race.

Coy Gibbs had just closed a tumultuous week with his 20-year-old son, who won the Xfinity title on Saturday and is soon expected to be named Kyle Busch's replacement at JGR.

But Ty Gibbs has been criticized this year for aggressive driving and last week wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead at Martinsville Speedway on the final lap. Jones needed to win the race to make the Xfinity championship and JGR and Toyota would have had two cars in the finale had Gibbs just stayed in second.

“Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD,” said David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development.

On Saturday, shortly before Ty Gibbs won his title, Hamlin said it had been a difficult week at JGR. He had tweeted after Ty Gibbs crashed Jones “I miss J.D.” and explained he was referring to the atmosphere at JGR established by J.D. Gibbs, which he called a “tight family unit."

“We really have to treat (teammates) like they’re our brother and our family, and I think at times at JGR, we probably work with each other the least amount of any other team, and that’s just the facts," he said. "I’m not saying it’s anyone’s fault currently, but J.D. was just different because he really wrapped his arms around everyone. I told Coy, ‘J.D. was my dad.’ He was really my dad as soon as I came into the series, so when you lose that, it changes the culture a little bit, and we just have to get it back.”

Joe Gibbs and Coy Gibbs spent the days after Martinsville defending their young driver, who was resoundingly booed at both Martinsville and Phoenix after his back-to-back victories. Ty Gibbs made his own humbling apology tour before holding off Noah Gragson for the championship.

“Prayers to the Gibbs family,” tweeted Gragson, who had open animosity toward Ty Gibbs most of the Xfinity season before congratulating him following Saturday's title.

Coy Gibbs played linebacker at Stanford from 1991-94 and served as an offensive quality control assistant during his father's second stint as the Washington NFL coach. Gibbs had a short racing career, including two years in the then-NASCAR Busch Series and three in NASCAR's Trucks Series before helping his father launch Joe Gibbs Racing Motocross in 2007.

Coy Gibbs was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and lived in Cornelius, North Carolina, with his wife Heather and four children.

———

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 2

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Everyone should come together like racers always have whether you're a fan or not of Gibbs. God bless the Gibbs family and organization

Reply
2
Related
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season

On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move

Ross Chastain shocked the racing world when he hugged the wall during the final lap of the Martinsville race to move from 10th to 5th place Chase Elliott was sitting pretty on the final lap of NASCAR's regular-season finale at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 when one of the biggest surprises in recent racing memory happened. Having essentially secured his spot in the "Championship Four" barring any last-lap chaos, the Georgia native says he was trying to stay out of trouble when he saw fellow NASCAR driver...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Column: Bittersweet win for Logano as Gibbs family mourns

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano began his career at Joe Gibbs Racing, which signed him to a driver development deal when he was 15, and then put “Sliced Bread” in a NASCAR national series race seven days after his 18th birthday. There was a plan to develop Logano, but it was scrapped when JGR fast-tracked him to Cup after just 19 Xfinity Series starts because Hall of Famer Tony Stewart left ahead of the 2009 season. Logano wasn’t ready for the big leagues, and JGR let him go after four rocky Cup seasons. He landed at Team Penske and on Sunday won his second Cup championship with his victory at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR season finale. He joins Kyle Busch, his former teammate at Gibbs, as the only active NASCAR drivers with multiple Cup titles.
CBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Joey Logano rides a wave to a second Cup Series championship

Ross Chastain made a historic move to sneak into the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4. Chase Elliott, the sport's most popular driver, had a season-high five victories in 2022. Christopher Bell won twice with his back against the wall to make the field. That left Joey Logano the forgotten man...
ABC News

ABC News

899K+
Followers
189K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy