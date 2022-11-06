Read full article on original website
Democratic edge shrinks in Arizona Senate, governor races
PHOENIX (AP) — Margins between Democrats and Republicans in key Arizona races narrowed considerably Wednesday as election officials chipped away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before. Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Democrats in the lead for Arizona; votes continue to be tallied
MOHAVE COUNTY – Democrats had small leads over Republicans in five of the six major state races in Arizona following Tuesday’s general election. Results remain unofficial as thousands of votes will be processed and added to the ongoing tally in coming days. As of early Wednesday morning:. *Democrat...
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
MSNBC
Arizona is becoming a focal point for the next ‘big lie’
In the run-up to Tuesday's elections, MAGA Republicans spread disinformation and ginned up suspicion to prime their base to believe Democrats could rig the midterm elections. When Election Day came, they immediately seized on the first opportunity to attempt what could amount to a new "big lie": malfunctioning voting machines in Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Handful of Arizona US House seats remain too early to call
PHOENIX (AP) - A handful of U.S. House races in Arizona remained too early to call as Republicans hoped to shift the state’s 5-4 Democratic tilt by picking up two and possibly three seats. Redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census gave the GOP candidates a leg up in those...
12news.com
Arizona's 'blue mirage': Why election races got much more narrow overnight
ARIZONA, USA — The first batch of Arizona's election results Tuesday night showed Democrat candidates winning across the board. At around 9 p.m., Democrat candidates Mark Kelly, Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes all had well over 10-point leads over their Republican competitors. But Arizonans woke up Wednesday morning and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Although Early Ballots Favored Democrats, Mark Finchem Says He Is Optimistic for Secretary of State Race Win
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Republican Mark Finchem remained optimistic in the hours following the polls closing on Tuesday as the early returns showed the Secretary of State hopeful underperforming against his Democratic Party rival, Adrian Fontes. Arizona’s Trump-endorsed slate of candidates appeared to be losing at first, with State Representative...
Arizona Republicans Could Pursue A Legal Battle Over A Handful Of Phoenix-Area Ballots, Lawyer Says
With crucial races still undecided, GOP candidates could pursue a legal fight over a printing error in Maricopa County.
kawc.org
Arizona governor's race has MAGA-favorite Lake up against Democrat Hobbs
PHOENIX -- The outcome of the hotly contested race for Arizona governor could turn on the question of whether it was a good idea politically for Democrat Katie Hobbs to refuse to debate her Republican foe. Hobbs charged that a head-to-head confrontation with Kari Lake would end up little more...
Democrat Kris Mayes retakes lead over GOP’s Abe Hamadeh in race for Arizona attorney general
PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes retook the lead over Republican Abe Hamadeh in the race for Arizona attorney general on Wednesday evening. Mayes had about 50.1% of the vote, with Hamadeh down to 49.9% as of 7 p.m., according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. The Democratic...
Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor
During her final weekend of campaigning, Arizona’s Democratic candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, took questions Nov. 5 from Arizona Mirror columnist James E. Garcia on La Onda 1190 AM/107.5 FM and the “Vanguardia America with James E. Garcia” podcast. GARCIA: Let’s just jump right in. What will a Katie Hobbs administration mean for Latino voters […] The post Katie Hobbs on how Arizona Latinos would fare if she’s elected governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Republicans Cry Conspiracy Over Ballot Printing Error In Arizona
Even as local GOP officials said all votes would be counted, politicians were quick to allege an election fraud conspiracy.
Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.
With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
jackcentral.org
Arizona election results continue to be counted
The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
12news.com
Raul Grijalva wins Arizona's 7th Congressional District, results show
TUCSON, Ariz. — Democrat Raul Grijalva is projected to win Arizona's 7th Congressional District seat, early election results show. The race came down between U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who has served in Congress longer than any of Arizona's other current representatives, and Republican Luis Pozzolo. The candidates were running...
KTAR.com
Republican Kari Lake holds early lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX — Republican Kari Lake holds an early lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs in race for Arizona governor. Lake had about 58% of votes in the first batch of results, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Lake, the former television news anchor with Fox 10, won...
12news.com
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
jackcentral.org
Early Arizona ballots for the House, Senate and Governor
Arizona polls closed at 7 p.m. and now, early results are beginning to come in. Mail-in ballots are being counted first and Democrats are taking an early lead. Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is taking the lead with 56.9% of the vote over Republican nominee Kari Lake with 43.1% of the vote.
AZFamily
Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
LIVE UPDATES: Election ballot counts, campaign speeches and more
See the latest results and happenings related to Arizona's 2022 general election. Did you see any problems at the polls? Let us know by sending an email to share@abc15.com.
KTAR News
