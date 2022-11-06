Read full article on original website
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say
BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of unsupervised probation
Katie Quackenbush, the woman convicted of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in 2017, has been sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation. Katie Quackenbush sentenced to 11 months, 29 days …. Katie Quackenbush, the woman convicted of shooting a homeless man on Music Row in...
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
Richmond gets court win in lingering Confederate statue case
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A judge has sided with Richmond officials in a lawsuit over whether the Virginia city can remove a final Confederate monument and the remains of a rebel general interred beneath it. Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said in a ruling Tuesday that city...
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
Study: Virginia is one of the states hit hardest by online scammers
Virginians were hit hard. The study says the Commonwealth is the eighth most scammed state. Last year, Virginians lost $181,622,993 to scammers. The average victim in Virginia lost $14,660.
Decades of Black history were lost in an overgrown Pennsylvania cemetery until volunteers unearthed more than 800 headstones
Years of neglect at Lebanon Cemetery had caused many grave markers to vanish -- hidden by weeds or pulled by gravity into the earth. But in recent months a dedicated group of volunteers have found more than 800 buried headstones -- unearthing decades of Black history.
Virginia's Safest Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
Criminals targeting seniors from other countries, even under the victim’s roof
Predators are finding more harassing ways to try and take the money out of the pockets of seniors. The criminals are in other countries and even under the victim’s roof.
