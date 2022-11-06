ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct

The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJHL

Airdropped threat closes Southwest Virginia high school, charges pending

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A high school in Smyth County, Virginia closed at noon on Monday after a student allegedly sent threatening messages to classmates through Apple’s Airdrop feature. According to a release from Smyth County school officials, several students at Marion Senior High School told administrators that a message had been airdropped to their […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy