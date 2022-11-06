ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Citrus County Chronicle

Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Russell Wilson dismisses wristband comment from Pete Carroll

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson is bemused by the latest barb from Pete Carroll after the Seattle Seahawks coach threw more shade at him while praising his successor, Geno Smith. Carroll was talking about the Seahawks' surprising success in 2022 when he mentioned that a big difference this...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run.
CHICAGO, IL

