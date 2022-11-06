Read full article on original website
Lake Mills Searches for a New Public Works Director
Lake MIlls is looking for a new Public Works Director after their meeting last week. According to Mayor Fran Unger, the council adopted a hiring process for the position where they will work internally to establish the candidates. Unger is encouraging the council and the city to move the process...
Bird Flu Found in Wright County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two more cases of avian influenza. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Louisa County and a commercial layer flock in Wright County. An Ag Department spokesman says the Wright County flock includes approximately one million birds. These are the...
Carly Appointed Ward 1 Councilperson in Forest City
Forest City City Council appoints Carly Carper to Ward 1 City Council Seat. Carly has lived in Forest City since 2019. Prior to moving to Forest City, Carly lived in Clear Lake, IA where she was born and raised. She has worked at MBT Bank for 81/2 years. Carly continues...
Winnebago County Election Results
The Winnebago County Election results saw Terry Derby retain his seat as County Supervisor in District 1. Bill Jensvold returns as County Supervisor for District 3. Meanwhile Julie Swenson will remain as County Treasurer. The County Recorder race saw Shanna Eastvold win by just under a thousand votes over Kris...
Kossuth County Election Results
The Kossuth County elections results saw Carter Nath defeating Galen Casey 930-529 for the County Supervisor District 1 post. Meanwhile Joshua Wechter wins the Supervisor District 3 seat over Donnie Loss 730-610 votes. Kyle Steckler won the District 4 seat unopposed. The Kossuth County Treasurer is Nick Rahm who ran...
Election ’22: Winnebago County Changes Polling Location
There has been a change in the upcoming election involving where people will vote. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss released a statement that persons who live in Forest City Ward 3 and rural Forest Township of Supervisor District 3 will no longer vote at the Forest City Senior Community Center.
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
Wright County Roads to Slowdown Blading and Mowing
The Wright County Secondary Road Department has begun to slowdown in a couple of areas according to Engineer Adam Clemons. While road blading is slowing down, another area has hit a snag according to Clemons. Regardless, Clemons has a backup plan while they wait for the hub that holds the...
Former Charles City Teacher, Grad Square Off for Iowa House District 58
The race for the new Iowa House District 58 pits a Charles City graduate versus a former Charles City teacher on Tuesday. The new district includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
Local State House and Senate Race Results
Election results for state offices in the area saw Henry Stone retain his seat as State Representative in District 9. He defeated Joseph Tillman 8,695 to 4,115. The state Representative in District 56 will be Mark Thompson who handily won his race over Charles Aldrich 9,309 to 1,986. In District 10, John Wills defeated dan Wahl 10,006 votes to 3,115.
Worth County Election Results
The Worth County elections saw Aaron Stone win by the slimmest of margins over Dan Gordon 526 votes to 513. In District 3 Enos Loberg won with 98% of the vote. The County Treasurer will be Jake Hanson and the County Recorder will be Teresa Olson with 97% of the vote.
Iowa man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, restitution, fees for felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court
An Iowa man facing a felony criminal vehicular operation charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic incident in Mower County on July 2nd, 2020 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus restitution and fees. 29-year-old Troy Jennings Peterson of Ames, Iowa was sentenced Monday to 30...
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield & K9 Sirius
Floyd County Sheriff Deputy Luke Chatfield and K9 Sirius made a stop on the KCHA morning show on Monday to talk about Sirius’ training, the fact that he’s been VERY busy in the field already. We’ll talk about Sirius being a “dual purpose” K9, what’s next in the process of integrating him into the department and more.
1 dead following head-on collision in Hardin County
The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday. Troopers said the victim, an 83-year-old, crossed the center line of a county road.
Arrest made in email threats of violence to MC Community School District
MASON CITY, IA - An arrest has been made by the Mason City Police Department in reports of threats of violence emailed to the Mason City Community School District Saturday. MCPD said on Saturday, the Mason City School District reported email threats of violence that had been received during the overnight hours from an unidentified email account.
Rollin Eivins
Rollin Eivins, 55, of Kanawha, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial services for Rollie Eivins will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will be held from...
1133rd Transportation Company on their way to Poland after sendoff ceremony Sunday (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — The Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company based in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City is off on their year-long deployment to Poland as part of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. It’s part of the United States’ commitment to international order and security to our NATO allies, with the 1133rd transporting equipment and supplies in support of US and NATO forces.
Douglas Claude Shoop
Douglas Claude Shoop, 88 of Klemme, passed away on Oct. 28, 2022, at the Westview Care Center, Britt, IA. Longtime former resident of Paulden, AZ and Prescott Valley, AZ. Douglas, the son of Sibert and Rose Shoop was born April 15, 1934, in Klemme, IA. He is survived by his...
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
