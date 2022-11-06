The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO