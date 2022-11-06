Read full article on original website
Dividend stocks to watch in November
With the recent hike in interest rates, the UK is facing the longest recession since records started. The country's GDP is expected to decrease by nearly 0.75% over the second half of 2022, as per BoE's data. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is contemplating a tax hit on dividends, which might help...
BRIEF-Infinity Lithium Says Binding MoU For A Photovoltaic, Methane And Green Hydrogen Project
* BINDING MOU FOR A PHOTOVOLTAIC, METHANE AND GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT. * UNIT PARTNERS WITH ENALTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Riversgold Says New Tenements Granted, Exploration To Commence At MT Holland
* NEW TENEMENTS GRANTED, EXPLORATION TO COMMENCE AT MT HOLLAND. * 4 NEW GRANTED TENEMENTS ADDED TO MT HOLLAND PROJECT AREA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Meta cuts 11,000 jobs as it sinks more money into the metaverse
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, as the Facebook parent doubled down on its risky metaverse bet amid a crumbling advertising market and decades-high inflation. The mass layoffs, one of the biggest this year and the first...
TABLE-EU Commission sells 3-month EU-Bills at average yield of 1.405%
Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission, on behalf of the European Union, carried out on Wednesday an EU-Bills auction. The results of this auction are as follows: EU-Bills EU-Bills ISIN EU000A3K4DQ0 EU000A3K4DX6 Date of auction 09/11/2022 09/11/2022 Settlement date 11/11/2022 11/11/2022 Maturity 03/02/2023 05/05/2023 Volume bids * 2 433 2 244 Volume allotment * 948 1 449 Old outstanding amount * 1 499 0 New outstanding amount * 2 447 1 449 Weighted average yield 1.405% 2.027% Highest accepted yield 1.425% 2.060% % awarded at highest accepted yield 100.000% 52.200% Cover ratio 2.57 1.55 * in millions of euros (Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)
BRIEF-Rigetti Computing Announces Update To CEO Leadership Transition
* RIGETTI COMPUTING ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO CEO LEADERSHIP TRANSITION. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- DR. CHAD RIGETTI PROVIDED HIS INTENTION TO TENDER RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITIONS AS CO'S PRESIDENT, CEO EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 15. * RIGETTI COMPUTING INC- COMPANY IS CONDUCTING A SEARCH FOR RIGETTI'S SUCCESSOR. * RIGETTI COMPUTING - IF CO...
5 S&P 500 stocks to watch amid uncertainty in US midterm polls
Constellation Energy narrowed its adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2022. The pharmaceutical segment profit of Cardinal Health rose six per cent YoY in Q1 FY23. Net sales of Albemarle Corporation jumped 152 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. The stock market witnessed a rough journey so far in 2022, due...
EU Commission proposes longer, negotiated debt reduction paths for EU countries
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to change the EU's fiscal rules so that governments would negotiate debt reduction paths of a length linked to reforms and investments, but some members including Germany remain sceptical. The change, which would move away from the current one-size-fits-all obligation of annual...
US midterm polls: Stocks that gained & declined during pre-market hours
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals closed an underwritten public offering on November 8. The MACK stock was up over 108 per cent on pre-market Wednesday. Third quarter vehicle production of Lucid Group was more than triple from Q2 FY22. The Americans voted in the mid-term polls on Tuesday, November 8, and the overall...
Natural disaster-hit countries get automatic debt freeze option
LONDON (Reuters) - Countries hit by climate change-driven disasters such as flooding and hurricanes will automatically be able to freeze debt payments under new plans laid out by the bond market rule setting International Capital Market Association (ICMA). Devastating flooding in Pakistan has pushed it to the brink of debt...
Gold eases off 1-month peak as dollar, yields tick higher
(Reuters) - Gold retreated on Wednesday from a one-month peak scaled in the previous session, although prices flitted in a relatively tight range as cautious investors positioned ahead of U.S. inflation data due later this week. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, as of 0414 GMT. U.S....
Gold stalls as traders strap in for U.S. inflation verdict
(Reuters) - Gold prices stalled near the previous session's one-month peak on Wednesday as investors held off on big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could steer the Federal Reserve's rate hike strategy. Spot gold was little changed at $1,712.87 per ounce by 0900 GMT, while...
UPDATE 2-Cancer drugmaker Clovis flags possible bankruptcy
(Adds share movement, background on rival drugs) Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Clovis Oncology said on Wednesday it was likely to file for bankruptcy "in the very near term", as the company struggles to sell its cancer drug Rubraca. Sales of Rubraca, Clovis's only approved drug, have been hit...
Show us the money: Developing world at COP27 seeks financing details
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Finance took centre stage at the COP27 climate talks on Wednesday, with U.N. experts publishing a list of projects worth $120 billion that investors could back to help poorer countries cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of global warming. A $3 billion water transfer...
BRIEF-Inflarx Initiates First-In-Human Study With Small Molecule C5ar Inhibitor Inf904
* INFLARX INITIATES FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY WITH SMALL MOLECULE C5AR INHIBITOR INF904 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold near one-month peak with focus on U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold steadied near a one-month peak on Wednesday, although prices were stuck in a tight range with gains curbed by an uptick in the dollar and investor caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold was flat at $1,712.09 per ounce at 10:33 a.m. EST...
UPDATE 2-French judge to probe Vinci unit over Qatar labour rights, group says
PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A French judge has placed Vinci Construction Grands Projets, a unit of French construction group Vinci, under formal investigation over allegations it violated the rights of migrant workers in Qatar, human rights group Sherpa said on Wednesday. Vinci said through its lawyer Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi that...
UK ex-minister Harriett Baldwin elected to chair parliament Treasury committee
LONDON (Reuters) - British former junior finance minister Harriett Baldwin was elected chair of parliament's influential Treasury Committee on Wednesday, promising to hold the government and the Bank of England to account. Baldwin, who worked for two decades at U.S. bank J.P Morgan before being elected to the House of...
UPDATE 1-U.S. railroads, union extend strike deadline until at least Dec. 4
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A group representing major railroads and a union that voted to reject a new contract said Wednesday they had agreed to extend a potential strike deadline until at least Dec. 4. The National Carriers’ Conference Committee (NCCC) and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED) that...
ASX 200 likely to fall; NASDAQ slips nearly 2.5%
The Australian share market is poised to fall at open. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 38 points or 0.55% lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.95%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.08% and the NASDAQ ended 2.48% lower. The Australian share market is poised to fall...
