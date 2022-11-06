Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A headline about military courts confused the data (Only 20% of rape charges tried by court martial end in no conviction, 3 November, p21). Ministry of Defence figures show that from 2019 to 2021, 80% of rape charges ended without a conviction, and 20% ended with a conviction.

Pedro Sánchez is Spain’s prime minister, not its president as an article said (Lula beats Bolsonaro in stunning comeback, 31 October, p20 from p1, late editions).

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
Donald Trump 2024? It looks like it’s happening – but there’s a silver lining

You know how the saying goes: if at first you don’t succeed then sulk like a toddler, baselessly claim that an election was stolen from you, then try, try again. After lots of will-he-won’t-he it now seems almost certain that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Last Thursday, Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s 2016 campaign lead, said that we can expect Trump to announce his candidacy soon and rumours have been flying ever since. Over the past few days, Trump advisers have been dropping hints to the media that the former president will run and Trump himself has been teasing a comeback at events across the country. On Monday, shares of the company that will take Trump’s social media venture public rallied in anticipation of the idea that the guy who reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day, likes to flush White House documents down the toilet and is mired in multiple lawsuits, might become the most powerful man in the world again.
French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
Margaret Herrington obituary

My mother, Margaret Herrington, who has died aged 75, was a literacy tutor and academic who promoted a better understanding of dyslexia. She started working life as a lecturer in further education colleges in Leicester, but spent much of her early career (1977-90) as an adult literacy tutor on the tough estates in the city. She combined this with setting up adult literacy conferences and courses in the Midlands.
Like the air I breathed, alcohol was unquestioned in my life. I gave it up but still felt pressure to drink

My first drink was at the age of four. My family was living in a caravan park in Roeburne, in Western Australia’s north; a quick trip around Australia gone awry. A lady across the way, lonely after being recently widowed, would pour me a small glass of beer on my daily rounds to visit the neighbours on my tricycle. After a few days of being confused by my stumbling, napping, and unusual appetite, my mother worked out what was going on and nipped it in the bud, taking my place as the widow’s afternoon drinking buddy. Apparently, in the late 80s, giving beer to a child was not out of place.
