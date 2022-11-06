ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Can you buy Powerball tickets online? It depends on where you live

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HJhe_0j0yFnYd00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct information about the Texas lottery.

(NEXSTAR) – Powerball frenzy is sweeping the nation as the lottery game’s jackpot hits $1.9 billion , a record-breaking prize after more than three dozen drawings without a winner. Want to try your luck without waiting in line at a grocery store or gas station? Here’s how you can.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. In select states, residents can purchase their tickets online.

In some states, like Colorado , Powerball players can use Lotto.com , which purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player to confirm purchase. Players in New Jersey, New York, and Texas can also use this service, according to Lotto.com .

Not sure how to play Powerball? Here’s what you need to know

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon . In Oklahoma and Indiana , the state lottery allows you to build your ticket on its app but requires you to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print your ticket.

Some state lotteries sell tickets on their own websites, like Georgia , Illinois , Kentucky , Michigan , New Hampshire , North Carolina , North Dakota , Pennsylvania , and Virginia . Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Can you increase your odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Powerball tickets online: Arizona , Arkansas , California , Connecticut , Delaware , Florida , Idaho , Iowa , Kansas , Louisiana , Maryland , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Montana , Mississippi , Missouri , Nebraska , New Mexico , Ohio , Oregon , South Carolina , South Dakota , Tennessee , Texas , Vermont , Washington , West Virginia , Wisconsin , and Wyoming .

After Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in no winners, the jackpot rose to $1.9 billion, surpassing the previous record of $1.586 billion in 2016. The jackpot could grow even further ahead of the next drawing, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Outsider.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sells in California: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Pay in Taxes

On Tuesday morning, the Powerball announced the winning numbers for the largest jackpot prize in lottery history. Before Tuesday, more than 40 straight drawings had passed without a single winner. Finally though, a lucky ticketholder in California won an unbelievable $2.04 billion, blowing the previous record—$1.586 billion—entirely out of the water. Further, because most Powerball winners choose to claim their prize in cash, a lot of those winnings will go to taxes. But just how much can we expect the lucky winner to lose out on?
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
MINNESOTA STATE
Highway 98.9

Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?

You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy