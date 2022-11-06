Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Stephen A. Wickland
Stephen A. Wickland, 73, departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, after a three and one-half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born July 24, 1949, in Weston, a son of the late Howard E. and Mildred Goff Wickland. His sister, Maryanne Postlethwait, preceded him in death on October 9, 2022.
WDTV
Ervin Rex Carder
Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder. Twice married, Rex was preceded in death by his...
WDTV
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
WDTV
Tucker County levy fails further straining EMS funding and coverage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This election day like many others saw county levies on the ballot. Tucker County in particular failed to pass a newly proposed EMS levy. Earlier this year Tucker County Commission voted to end an ordinance that allotted about $400,000 to its ambulance service, instead opting to have citizens vote on a levy to fund its EMS.
WDTV
United Way Wednesday: Gift wrapping booth at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brad Riffee joined Daybreak for this edition of United Way Wednesday. He talked about the gift wrapping booth that will be at Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport. Click on the video above to learn more.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Reed Judy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reed Judy of the Clarksburg Model Train Club joined First at 4. He talked about where the Clarksburg Model Train Club is located at, how to join the club, and special events. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from...
WDTV
WVDOT to host hiring events in West Union, Fairmont
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for a number of positions in Doddridge and Marion counties. In an effort to fill open positions, the WVDOT will be hosting two hiring events next week in West Union and Fairmont, respectfully. The first hiring event will...
WDTV
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Nov. 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses fixed interest accounts. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Marley, a 6-month-old puppy, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
WDTV
WVU recognizes ‘Most Loyal’ honorees during Mountaineer Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Loyal Mountaineers from all walks of life are being honored during West Virginia University’s 75th Mountaineer Week as 2022′s “Most Loyal.”. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, Most Loyal West Virginians. Harvey and Jennifer Peyton, of Nitro, West Virginia, have shown their WVU spirit for...
WDTV
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
WDTV
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
WDTV
Cases made for and against Amendment 2
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is one of the most controversial items on the ballot this election. 5 News spoke with two people who support and oppose Amendment 2. Chris Martinkat, President and CEO of Stockmeier Urethane USA Inc., spoke in support of Amendment 2, and Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom spoke against Amendment 2.
WDTV
Traffic patterns to be adjusted for Morgantown Veterans Day Parade
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department will alter downtown parking and traffic patterns for the Veterans Day Parade. Alterations will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the MPD. Officials said the parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. It will...
WDTV
Children’s dinosaur show coming to Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand will host a children’s dinosaur show as one of its first shows to kick off 2023. Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show will be in downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. It is a live, interactive experience for...
WDTV
One person hospitalized after crash in Salem
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
Comments / 0