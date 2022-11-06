BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

