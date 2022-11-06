Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in 2022 without question. They are 2-6 on the season and are facing a number of questions in reference to their roster. However, head coach Josh McDaniels’ job is reportedly not in jeopardy, per Josina Anderson. “League source on the status of the...
Dennis Allen addresses Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston situation after ugly loss to Ravens
The New Orleans Saints struggles continued in Week 9, as they suffered a 27-13 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Under center for the Saints, Andy Dalton struggled for much of the game, and it raised the question of whether head coach Dennis Allen would consider sending him to the bench in favor of Jameis Winston,
Rams’ season goes from bad to worse with latest Matthew Stafford injury development
The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are looking brutal this season with a 3-5 record and no turnaround in sight. To make matters worse, it appears quarterback Matthew Stafford could be out for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Per Adam Schefter, the team has placed their signal-caller...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
‘Helped us win the game’: Patrick Mahomes shines spotlight on unsung Chiefs hero vs. Titans
In a heated clash between two division leaders, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the AFC South leaders seemed to have a stranglehold in the game as the Chiefs’ offense, helmed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, struggled through three periods. But it’s only a matter of time until a player of Mahomes’ caliber wakes up, and wake up he did.
‘I call it GOAT fuel’: Lane Kiffin’s stern warning to critics singing end of Nick Saban, Alabama dynasty
Following Saturday’s 32-31 overtime loss to LSU, the Alabama Crimson Tide’s college football playoff hopes are slim. Sitting with a record of 7-2, the team would have to win out in 2022 and hope teams ahead of them in the rankings choke, though the chances of that occurring are unlikely. The failures of Alabama this season have prompted SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum to believe that the dynasty head coach Nick Saban has built may be starting to crumble. However, according to beat reporter Mike Rodak, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a different view of the situation.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Derrick Henry could get offensive help for Titans’ key Week 10 game vs. Broncos
Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday. The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.
Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers
The Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers was supposed to be a ‘Game of the Week’ type game. The Cowboys lived up to their end of the bargain. They are 6-2, coming off their bye week and looking to track down the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Packers […] The post Dallas Cowboys: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership
Los Angeles Lakers billionaire superstar LeBron James has repeatedly vocalized his intentions to own an NBA franchise. A stake in an NFL team could come first. Via his partnership with Fenway Sports Group, LeBron (with his business partner Maverick Carter), has dabbled in sports ownership outside of basketball. Last year, LeBron and Carter became the […] The post LeBron James’ 1-word answer on possibility of NFL ownership appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Adam Schefter impersonators already running wild on Elon Musk’s new Twitter
Elon Musk’s Twitter is already proving to be somewhat problematic, at least when it comes to parody accounts and impersonations. After purchasing a verification badge became an option, the social media platform has seen a massive uptick in parody accounts and users impersonating reporters, attempting to fool everyone on a breaking news story. On Wednesday, parody accounts fronting as LeBron James and Adam Schefter made some waves on Twitter with some bombshell faux reports.
Rocky toppled: Peyton Manning’s monologue at CMA showcases clogger Zeb Ross
The University of Tennessee may have been rocked by top-ranked Georgia in last weekend’s college football showdown, but Volunteers’ alumnus Peyton Manning called a winning play during his monologue at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards. Manning, 46, who played in Knoxville from 1994 to 1997 before...
Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision on Monday to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after parting ways with Frank Reich. The decision, which was cooked up by owner Jim Irsay, has received some rather questionable reviews from those around the league, given Saturday’s lack of experience. Former Colts head coach Tony […] The post Tony Dungy drops truth bomb on Jim Irsay, Colts’ decisions on Frank Reich, Jeff Saturday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray hamstring injury puts fantasy owners in tough spot for Week 10 vs. Rams
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Murray did not take part in the Cardinals walkthrough on Wednesday. While he was labeled as a non-participant, it wasn’t a practice, so this serves as just an estimation of what he would have done on a typical day.
‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions
In Week 9, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions 15-9. The Packers now sit at 3-6 but are still in second place in the NFC North. On Tuesday, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. While on the show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers […] The post ‘I don’t think the Lions really stopped us’: Aaron Rodgers vocal on Packers’ brutal loss vs. Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alvin Kamara gets trial date for Las Vegas assault incident
Alvin Kamara’s next court date has been set for March 1, 2023, per Nick Underhill. This means that Kamara will not face a suspension this season. However, if a suspension is warranted, it would likely be implemented for the 2023 NFL campaign. Kamara was originally arrested in Las Vegas prior to the Pro Bowl in February […] The post Alvin Kamara gets trial date for Las Vegas assault incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season
Coming into the 2022 Buffalo Bills season, everyone knew the team would be good. They knew about the greatness of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, and the potential of Gabriel Davis and Gregory Rousseau. And things like Ken Dorsey’s play-calling, Devin Singletary’s running, Isaiah McKenzie in the slot, and the rookie cornerbacks […] The post Bills’ biggest surprise in first half of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
