Mad Men and the True Story Behind It
Many of those who have watched Mad Men are unaware that the story is not as fictive as they might think. Fans were drawn to the story of Don Draper and were very excited to see episode after episode. The events occur over several years, successfully portraying the atmosphere of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States.
Gears of War Movie Confirmed For Netflix
Netflix continues to dive deep into the pool of video game adaptations. Thus far, Arcane and The Witcher have been a massive success for the streaming network, though, given the recent news of Henry Cavill dropping out of the series following season three, it should be interesting to see how many fans stay on board following his departure. Of course, Netflix has also had some misfires, such as the recent Resident Evil series that was canceled shortly after its first season release. However, when done right, video game adaptations can be a huge profit, and the streaming service has picked up one of the most popular Xbox franchises, Gears of War.
Most Anticipated Movie Releases in November 2022
November 2022 is going to be excellent for new movie releases. The following month already looks great, with films that some have been anticipating for a while and lesser-known releases. As we’re shifting to the cold season, we’re getting some exciting productions that no movie lover should miss.
The Oscar Curse: Is It Real and Is Hilary Swank a Victim?
Have you heard of the Oscar Curse? Let’s make it clear from the start that the Oscar Curse reportedly affects women who win the Best Actress Academy Award. What does it mean, though? It means that winning and accepting the Oscar for Best Actress means the actress in question is also giving up on her marriage. Perhaps ‘giving up’ is the wrong choice of words. More accurately, it means she will end up divorced through some Oscar Curse. It happens to, well, everyone. Hilary Swank is no exception to the rule, though some thought she might be the woman who broke the curse after winning two Academy Awards and remaining married after both – until she wasn’t. Here’s what we know about Hilary Swank and the Oscar Curse.
The Live-Action Hercules Film May Be Inspired by TikTok
A Disney live-action film inspired by TikTok? This has bad written all over it. Ever since Disney started remaking their classic animations into live-action features, the films have been hit/miss for the House of Mouse. Financially, the remakes are a box office success, with Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book all collecting over $1 billion worldwide. However, critically, the films haven’t been on par with their animation counterpart. This has stood out in the past couple of years, starting with Mulan, with the recent release, Pinocchio, being trashed by both critics and fans.
Is Requiem for a Dream the Most Depressing Movie of All Time?
Movies have a way of making us feel a certain way. They can make us feel happy, inspired, and empowered – or they can make us feel so depressed and barely able to make any comments. The movie Requiem for a Dream had this effect on many people, despite its dreamy-sounding name.
What is Marlon Wayan’s Net Worth in 2022?
Marlon Wayans did not grow up wealthy. He was your everyday guy from New York City. His mom, Elvira, was a homemaker and a social worker. His father was the manager of a grocery store, and their family was a big one. Marlon Wayans is the youngest child in the family, and he has nine older siblings. You might know a few of them since they come from the famous Wayans family of actors and comedians. In fact, of ten Wayans children, seven of them are famous. The most famous are Marlon, Damon, Dwayne, Keenen Ivory, Kim, and Nadia. His life might not have been filled with wealth growing up, but Marlon Wayans’s net worth in 2022 is a staggering $40 million, and he is doing all right.
Fascinating Facts About Omar Epps’ Role in Juice
It was 1991 when the famous actor Omar Epps and the famous late rapper Tupac Shakur starred in a film together. The title is Juice, and the movie was Tupac’s debut in the acting business. In the movie, Epps plays a kid named Quincy (Q) who isn’t sure he wants to spend his life going down the path to crime. His three friends spend a lot of time with him, they skip a lot of school, and they do the usual teenage boy stuff, and there are a lot of stories here.
Nightcrawler vs. Green Lantern: Who Wins?
This is one of many fights that doesn’t make sense considering that if it took place in outer space, Nightcrawler is done for since, as skilled and experienced as he is when it comes to combat, he’s not bound to be able to keep up with the ring that gives the Green Lantern his power. But while this fight doesn’t make sense on paper and has a lot of people stating that Hal Jordan would be able to keep Kurt at Bay and wear him out completely before stomping him, there are abilities that too many people are discounting that need to be brought into play.
