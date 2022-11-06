ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK trials world’s first lab-grown blood transfusions

A UK trial is the first in history to transfuse lab-grown blood cells into a person — a huge step toward protecting the lives of people who undergo frequent blood transfusions. Blood 101: Blood type is determined by the presence or absence of certain antigens — proteins that trigger...
Australian man uses brain implant to send texts from his iPad

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. An Australian man with ALS has used a brain-computer interface (BCI) called the Stentrode to send text messages from...

