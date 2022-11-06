Read full article on original website
Baylor men face NCAA Tournament rematch against Norfolk State
It didn’t take a lot of digging for Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff to put together a scouting report on Norfolk State. The No. 5 Bears are extremely familiar with the Spartans after romping to an 85-49 win in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. They’ll be back on the floor together at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.
John Werner's college picks: Bears take down Kansas State at McLane
Riding high with a three-game winning streak, Baylor has worked its way back into the Big 12 championship game conversation. But can the Bears win three more against the Big 12’s three Top 25 teams?. Beginning with Saturday’s home game against No. 23 Kansas State, the Bears have an...
Late TD lifts Axtell to first playoff win since 2012
The town of Axtell threw a party on the football field at Robinson High School late on Thursday night. Axtell quarterback Coldyn Horn threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Gacayan and Mo Lindle added the extra point with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter, ultimately lifting the Longhorns to a 28-27 victory over Rosebud-Lott in a Class 2A Division I bi-district game.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Centex roundup: Connally blows past Giddings, 45-18
BRYAN — Kiefer Sibley collected four touchdowns as Connally had too much firepower for Giddings to roll to a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff win. Sibley ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns, including a 31-yarder midway through the second quarter. Kobe Black caught a touchdown pass as the Cadets (9-2) opened up a 21-11 halftime lead.
Falls City 40, Bremond 36
GIDDINGS — Braylon Johnson hit Jacob Swierc with a touchdown pass and Trey Semlinger ran for the two-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter to lift Falls City over Bremond in the Class 2A Division II playoffs. Falls City took a 14-8 lead when Johnson threw to Lukas Wiatrek...
Hirschi 48, Hillsboro 14
COPPELL — A’marion Peterson amassed four touchdowns as Wichita Falls Hirschi blew away Hillsboro in the Class 4A Division II playoffs. The Huskies (8-2) grabbed a 21-0 first-quarter lead as Demone Contee broke loose for 57-yard run, Isaiah Flores returned an interception for a 26-yard touchdown and Peterson ran for a three-yard touchdown.
Whitney blows past Teague, 38-15
In a matchup between two first-year head coaches, David Haynes Jr. and his Whitney Wildcats came out on top, defeating Teague, 38-15, in the bi-district playoff round. Whitney (9-3) will face Pottsboro in the area round contest next week. “I’m super excited,” Haynes said. “Excited for the kids. Excited for...
West pitches another shutout in playoff opener to eliminate Mexia
With the way the West defense played Thursday night, it didn’t matter too much what its offense did. The 10th-ranked Trojans completely shut down the Mexia offense, allowing one rushing yard, 93 total and five first downs in pitching their third straight shutout and fifth in their last six games in a 21-0 Class 3A Division I bi-district win at Waco ISD Stadium.
Smithville 24, Gatesville 14
HUTTO — The Hornets rallied, but couldn’t complete the comeback, and fell to Smithville in the Class 4A Div. II bi-district playoffs. Gatesville fell behind 24-0 before coming back, but the Hornets closed out the year at 7-4. The Tigers put the pressure on early with a 17-point...
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Changes coming to Parade magazine
Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition (Sunday, Nov. 13) and move exclusively to an e-edition product. Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Waco Tribune-Herald will have access to...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Appointed prosecutor takes on murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney
A Waco attorney under indictment on a charge of solicitation of capital murder hopes a newly appointed prosecutor will drop charges, his attorney said this week. “We’re hopeful that with a fresh set of eyes, the new prosecutor will see the case for what it is and drop the charges,” Dallas attorney Clint Broden, who represents Seth Sutton on the charge, said Thursday.
Navy veteran, 88, whose Waco home burned last year getting new one, mortgage-free
A U.S. Navy veteran and his wife in Waco will soon have a new home completed, mortgage-free, on a site the couple owns. Harold Lincoln, 88, served in the U.S. Navy from April 1955 to December 1957, and has some service connected disabilities. He and his wife Mary, 81, lived in a home they own in the 500 block of 24th Street in Waco for 47 years, until a fire nearly destroyed it in May 2021.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Prosper Waco announces interim leader as CEO steps down
Friday ends one chapter and begins another for Prosper Waco, marking Suzii Paynter March’s last day as CEO of the Waco nonprofit. Jessica Attas, principal member at her own startup Attas Strategic Consulting and former Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce executive, will take over as interim CEO on Monday.
Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher
The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
