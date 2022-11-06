ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Here are 10 takeaways from Florida’s elections Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Landslide. Red tsunami. Bloodbath. Call it what you will, Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in Tuesday’s elections in Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

LaVon Bracy Davis, Chase Tramont among new House faces coasting to wins

Not everything in Florida was competitive this cycle. With hundreds of races on ballots throughout the state this year, there are bound to be some underwhelming layup races for candidates. This year, as redistricting shook up districts from the Panhandle to the Keys, several races featured uncompetitive matchups, whether from...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis wins landslide victory over Charlie Crist

Four years after a recount victory brought him into office, the Republican easily won a second term. Gov. Ron DeSantis won election to a second term in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. With 99.9% of all precincts reporting statewide, DeSantis and running mate Jeanette Nuñez had a major...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

What to expect on election night in Florida

The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis defeats Adam Hattersley to retain CFO spot

Patronis wins another four-year term. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis cruised to victory over his Democratic challenger, Adam Hattersley, to retain his spot on the Florida Cabinet. He pulled in 60% of the vote to Hattersley’s 40% according to state elections data. “Victory! It has been an incredible honor...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Demi Busatta Cabrera wins re-election to HD 114

The soon-to-be sophomore state lawmaker entered Election Day with several advantages. Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera has secured a second term in the Florida Legislature after fending off a challenge for her House District 114 seat from a first-time Democratic candidate. With all 80 precincts reporting, all early...
CORAL GABLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 11.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. While everyone makes their last-minute preparations for the impending storm — and no, we don’t mean Tropical Storm Nicole, here’s an interesting tidbit for those tracking Florida’s mail-in ballots.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

House members in Southwest Florida cruise to re-election in coastal seats

Mike Beltran, Adam Botana, Tommy Gregory and Jenna Persons-Mulicka win their respective contests. Most Southwest Florida House incumbents won re-election without opposition. The bulk of those who did appear on the ballot made easy work of Democratic opposition. Reps. Mike Beltran, Adam Botana, Tommy Gregory and Jenna Persons-Mulicka all cruised...
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE

