Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Here are 10 takeaways from Florida’s elections Tuesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Landslide. Red tsunami. Bloodbath. Call it what you will, Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in Tuesday’s elections in Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means | Become a News 6 Insider]
floridapolitics.com
LaVon Bracy Davis, Chase Tramont among new House faces coasting to wins
Not everything in Florida was competitive this cycle. With hundreds of races on ballots throughout the state this year, there are bound to be some underwhelming layup races for candidates. This year, as redistricting shook up districts from the Panhandle to the Keys, several races featured uncompetitive matchups, whether from...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
2022 Florida Midterm Recap: Who won, who lost?
Florida's 2022 midterms ended with multiple Republican victories for Governor, U.S. Senate, and several U.S. House seats.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis wins landslide victory over Charlie Crist
Four years after a recount victory brought him into office, the Republican easily won a second term. Gov. Ron DeSantis won election to a second term in a landslide victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. With 99.9% of all precincts reporting statewide, DeSantis and running mate Jeanette Nuñez had a major...
fox35orlando.com
GOP nabs historic majority in Florida House including defeats of incumbents Democrats Smith, Learned
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republicans added to their dominance of the Florida House in Tuesday’s elections, winning almost every battleground race and defeating two incumbent Democrats. The Florida House Republican Campaign Committee said late Tuesday that Republicans are expected to hold 85 seats in the 120-member House, the largest GOP...
WPBF News 25
What to expect on election night in Florida
The general election takes place Nov. 8 in South Florida. With multiple key races, including the governor, U.S. Senate and the House, it's vital that voters are informed on the processes in our state. Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. Most of the state is in the Eastern Time...
floridapolitics.com
Jimmy Patronis defeats Adam Hattersley to retain CFO spot
Patronis wins another four-year term. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis cruised to victory over his Democratic challenger, Adam Hattersley, to retain his spot on the Florida Cabinet. He pulled in 60% of the vote to Hattersley’s 40% according to state elections data. “Victory! It has been an incredible honor...
click orlando
Polls close in Central Florida: Follow the latest Florida midterm election results
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2022 midterm elections in Florida are over for most of the state but the ballot counting has just begun. The western panhandle of Florida closes in another hour since it’s in central time. Plus, if you are still at the polls, stay where you are. You will be given a chance to vote, even though it’s now 7 p.m.
floridapolitics.com
Demi Busatta Cabrera wins re-election to HD 114
The soon-to-be sophomore state lawmaker entered Election Day with several advantages. Coral Gables Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera has secured a second term in the Florida Legislature after fending off a challenge for her House District 114 seat from a first-time Democratic candidate. With all 80 precincts reporting, all early...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 11.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. While everyone makes their last-minute preparations for the impending storm — and no, we don’t mean Tropical Storm Nicole, here’s an interesting tidbit for those tracking Florida’s mail-in ballots.
floridapolitics.com
House members in Southwest Florida cruise to re-election in coastal seats
Mike Beltran, Adam Botana, Tommy Gregory and Jenna Persons-Mulicka win their respective contests. Most Southwest Florida House incumbents won re-election without opposition. The bulk of those who did appear on the ballot made easy work of Democratic opposition. Reps. Mike Beltran, Adam Botana, Tommy Gregory and Jenna Persons-Mulicka all cruised...
Luna defeats Lynn, becomes next representative for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Republican and Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna won Florida's 13th Congressional District race Tuesday, defeating Democratic Eric Lynn 53.42% to 44.79%.
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
floridapolitics.com
Justice Department, Florida officials send dueling election observers to South Florida
The Secretary of State office says the Justice Department has no right to go inside polling locations. The U.S. Department of Justice wants federal observers inside South Florida polling places. But Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd’s Office said that would violate the law and disrupt elections. As a...
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
cbs12.com
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
Comments / 0