Seattle, WA

Cardinals lose must-win game 31-21 to Seahawks

By Jess Root
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals faced what was essentially a must-win game in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, at least in terms of the NFC West.

They started well, scoring a touchdown on their first possession but were unable to do much more, as the Seahawks beat the Cardinals 31-21.

Kyler Murray threw two touchdown passes but fumbled once and was sacked four times.

Rookie running back Kenneth Walker rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Geno Smith had 275 passing yards and two touchdown passes, although he was intercepted once.

Seattle improved to 6-3 and completed the season sweep of the Cardinals, who fell to 3-6.

Seahawks 3, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals win the coin toss and defer, giving the Seahawks the ball to open the game. While Arizona had allowed five opening-drive touchdowns — most in the NFL to date — they get the Seahawks off the field after only a field goal. They get a 49-yarder to take the lead. They convert on a third-and-10 with a 15-yard pass play to Noah Fant but running back Ken Walker has minus-3 yards on two carries on the drive.

Cardinals 7, Seahawks 3

The Cardinals get their first first-quarter touchdown of the season!

After the field goal by Seattle, the Cardinals use tempo and move down the field in nine plays, moving 83 yards. Kyler Murray’s 21-yard scramble on their first third down sparks things and the drive ends with a 22-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins.

Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7

The Seahawks take the lead after the failed snaps. They go 79 yards in 12 plays. Geno Smith throws a four-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf in the back of the end zone.

On the play before the touchdown, Byron Murphy misses a potential interception, getting both hands on the ball, but does break up the pass.

Tight end Noah Fant has 45 yards on four catches so far and Ken Walker has a 15-yard run in the drive.

Penalties!

The Cardinals get a first down on a Seattle penalty in the secondary, negating an interception. They don’t take advantage, as they are flagged for false starts twice on third down and then, on the ensuing punt, are penalized another 10 yards for holding.

The Seahawks take over in Arizona territory.

4th-down stop!

After the Seahawks take over in Arizona territory, the Cardinals get off the field with a turnover on downs. They stop Travis Homer on third down and then tackle tight end Colby Parkinson for a loss on fourth down.

Arizona takes over with their best field position of the afternoon.

Kyler Murray fumbles

With a chance to add points at the end of the first half, the Cardinals threaten and Kyler Murray makes some big plays. He has a 17-yard run to extend the drive and then, on fourth down, scrambles for what would have been a first down. However, as he did in Seattle, he had the ball knocked out and he fumbles after a nine-yard gain, and the Seahawks take over at the end of the half.

Seattle doesn’t score, so the score is 10-7 Seahawks at halftime.

3-and-out...and 3-and-out..2 sacks!

The Cardinals go three-and-out to start the second half, but so do the Seahawks. After an eight-yard pass play to DK Metcalf, Isaiah Simmons sacks Geno Smith on second down, and then Zach Allen and Markus Golden split a sack on third down — the Cardinals’ first two sacks of the game.

Cardinals 14, Seahawks 10: ZAVEN COLLINS PICK-6!

The Cardinals take the lead on a defensive touchdown after a messy possession. The Cardinals appear to get a first down on third-and-17, but the trick play is actually two forward passes, which leads to a punt.

After the punt, on Seattle’s first play of the drive, Zaven Collins picks off a pass intended for Kenneth Walker and returns it 30 yards for the touchdown.

Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14: Officials miss blatant OPI

After Collins’ pick-6, the Seahawks respond.

They go 75 yards on 13 plays and the Cardinals nearly get another interception, as a tipped ball is almost caught by linebacker tanner Vallejo. However, Geno Smith connected with Tyler Lockett on a nine-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.

However, Lockett clearly pushes off of Budda Baker, which is a penalty, and the officials do not make the call.

Seahawks 24, Cardinals 14

The Seahawks start to use the run game to wear down the Cardinals. Arizona stalls after Kyler Murray is sacked a couple of times and Kenneth Walker and Geno Smith run their way to another touchdown.

Seattle almost loses the ball on the punt, as Dee Eskridge muffs but, he recovers it to retain possession.

Walker runs it in from one yard out. It is a 13-play, 81-yard drive.

Seahawks 24, Cardinals 21

The Cardinals put together their first offensive scoring drive since their opening possession, relying on James Conner. It ends with a six-yard touchdown pass from Murray to tight end Zach Ertz.

They trail by three with 3:32 left in the game.

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

Needing a quick stop to get the ball back and potentially tie or win the game, the Cardinals give up a 51-yard pass play to tight end Noah Fant, and then Kenneth Walker does the rest. He scores from five yards out to give the Seahawks a 31-21 lead that really ends any chance of the Cardinals coming back.

