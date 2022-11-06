The argument that one character or another is completely relevant to a story or a franchise is one that has been ongoing for years since, to some people, a character might not make a lot of sense when and where they’re placed in a story. To others, however, this might not be the case since they might figure that this character is situated perfectly where they need to be. But in the case of Amanda Waller, it’s fair to say that she feels almost completely irrelevant since far too often she’s come off as a character who could be easily replaced by another person, be they man or woman, and that she’s been given the type of power she has for reasons other than a storyline.

