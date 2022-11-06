ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate

Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
rsvplive.ie

Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children

Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
rsvplive.ie

Alan Hughes apologises to Ireland AM viewers after Tommy Bowe makes 'brutal dig' at Cork

Alan Hughes was forced to apologise to Ireland AM viewers on Tuesday morning after Tommy Bowe made a 'brutal' dig about Cork. Alan, Tommy and co-host Muireann O'Connell were discussing Iarnrod Eireann's new "quiet carriage" policy on Tuesday's show - and former rugby player Tommy couldn't resist poking fun at the Rebel County.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City fans predict twist with Orla and Lenny as Paul plans to propose

Fair City fans reckon they have cracked the case on Paul Brennan and Orla Kirwan's future. The resident lothario has had his fair share of relationships over the years, and fans of the RTE soap were shocked to see him fall for Orla earlier this year following the breakdown of her marriage to Wayne Molloy.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City's Seamus Power opens up about his shock departure from soap opera

Fair City star Seamus Power has opened up about his shock departure from the soap opera. Following a five year hiatus, he returned to Carrigstown to reprise his character of Dermot Fahey. But it wasn't long before Dermot got back into trouble when he murdered Cian Howley after mistaking him...
rsvplive.ie

I'm A Celebrity fans left 'cringing' for Owen Warner after meeting Boy George

I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens for a brand new series in Australia last night, much to the delight of fans of the show. However, there was one detail from last night's series opener which made viewers cringe and laugh in equal measure. The show, hosted by fan favourites...

Comments / 0

Community Policy