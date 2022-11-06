Read full article on original website
Peter Kay's shock comeback after suddenly leaving the spotlight 5 years ago, family life and children
Peter Kay has made a sudden return to the limelight as he announced a tour kicking off next year. Peter has kept a low profile since he cancelled a tour back in 2017 and took a long career break. Apart from a short return to the stage when he brought...
Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate
Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
Ronan Keating shares what family means to him in first photoshoot with wife Storm and five children
Love was in the air as we joined Ronan Keating, his wife Storm and all five kids for their first ever photoshoot together at The Grove in Hertfordshire, southern England. During our chat Ronan reflects on his childhood, describing it as the greatest days of his life – and now he and Storm are doing the best they can to provide the same loving family environment at their UK home for their son Cooper, five, two-year-old daughter Coco, and Jack, 23, Missy, 21, and Ali, 17 – Ronan’s three children from his first marriage.
Lorraine Keane had hoped to fill Dublin mansion with more children: ‘It wasn’t on the cards’
Lorraine Keane admits when she and husband Peter purchased their dream home, a lavish four-floor Victorian home in the prestigious Dublin village of Monkstown, they had hoped to “fill it with children”. In fact, Lorraine was seven months pregnant with their first child Emelia when they got the...
Alan Hughes apologises to Ireland AM viewers after Tommy Bowe makes 'brutal dig' at Cork
Alan Hughes was forced to apologise to Ireland AM viewers on Tuesday morning after Tommy Bowe made a 'brutal' dig about Cork. Alan, Tommy and co-host Muireann O'Connell were discussing Iarnrod Eireann's new "quiet carriage" policy on Tuesday's show - and former rugby player Tommy couldn't resist poking fun at the Rebel County.
Bella House Women's Centre residents are delighted as it undergoes huge refurbishment thanks to DFS and Carton Interiors
Novas Bella House, one of the country’s few dedicated homeless centres for women, has received a beautiful makeover thanks to the hard work of DFS, Carton Interiors, and the support team at the residence. 23 women call the Dublin terraced property home, as Bella House provides short-term housing which...
Fair City fans predict twist with Orla and Lenny as Paul plans to propose
Fair City fans reckon they have cracked the case on Paul Brennan and Orla Kirwan's future. The resident lothario has had his fair share of relationships over the years, and fans of the RTE soap were shocked to see him fall for Orla earlier this year following the breakdown of her marriage to Wayne Molloy.
Fair City's Seamus Power opens up about his shock departure from soap opera
Fair City star Seamus Power has opened up about his shock departure from the soap opera. Following a five year hiatus, he returned to Carrigstown to reprise his character of Dermot Fahey. But it wasn't long before Dermot got back into trouble when he murdered Cian Howley after mistaking him...
Olivia Attwood breaks silence on I'm A Celeb exit after just 24 hours 'Her journey has been cut short'
Olivia Attwood has broken her silence after left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after just 24 hours. The news of her departure from the ITV show emerged earlier today. The former Love Island star was advised to seek medical advice after entering the jungle camp with the rest of her fellow celebrities.
Mum of Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane says they treat every day differently now as their journey continues
At just eight years of age, Saoirse Ruane’s courage and honesty as she spoke about losing her leg after doctors found a tumour struck a chord with host Ryan Tubridy and every viewer at home. The Kiltullagh girl went on to become the inspiration behind The Toy Show Appeal...
I'm A Celebrity fans left 'cringing' for Owen Warner after meeting Boy George
I'm A Celebrity returned to our screens for a brand new series in Australia last night, much to the delight of fans of the show. However, there was one detail from last night's series opener which made viewers cringe and laugh in equal measure. The show, hosted by fan favourites...
I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall had 'boozy' first date with wife Zara after chance meeting
Mike Tindall has opened up about meeting his wife Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne, for the first time 19 years ago. The pair were introduced to each other during a chance encounter during the Rugby World Cup in Australia back in 2003. They instantly hit it off and...
