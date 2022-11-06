Read full article on original website
The Verge
Twitter tells advertisers that user growth is at ‘all-time highs’ under Elon Musk
Twitter’s daily user growth hit “all-time highs” during the first full week of Elon Musk owning the platform, according to a company document obtained by The Verge. Since Musk’s dramatic takeover, Twitter’s monetizable daily user (mDAU) growth has accelerated to more than 20 percent, while “Twitter’s largest market, the US, is growing even more quickly,” according to an internal FAQ obtained by The Verge that was shared with Twitter’s sales team on Monday to use in conversations with advertisers. Per the FAQ, Twitter has added more than 15 million mDAUs, “crossing the quarter billion mark” since the end of the second quarter, when it stopped reporting financials as a public company.
The Verge
Elon Musk has discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall
If Friday brought massive layoffs to Twitter, Monday brought fresh evidence that the company will never be the same. Elon Musk has discussed putting the entire site behind a paywall, Platformer has learned. Meanwhile, the company is scrambling to lure back employees who it laid off mere hours ago, and some workers say the economics behind its soon-to-relaunch Twitter Blue subscription could actually lose the company money.
The Verge
Twitter rolls back gray ‘official’ checks that popped up on high-profile accounts
Twitter’s solution to breaking its own verification system is beginning to roll out. Several celebrity and publisher accounts now have a gray “official” check mark — in addition to the blue verified badge. News outlets, including Reuters, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone, are now double-badged, in addition to public figures, politicians, and other official brand accounts. Our @Verge handle is one of the accounts marked official, as of this writing, while Twitter’s reluctant new owner, Elon Musk, is not.
The Verge
Mario flipped off Twitter for nearly two hours with the blessing of Musk’s ‘verification’
Twitter verification used to mean “Twitter has checked you are who you say you are.” As of this morning, the only thing it means is that you’re coughing up eight dollars to join the club because Elon Musk decided that anyone can buy a “verified” check mark without any verification at all.
The Verge
Twitter’s new double-check verification disappears, Elon Musk says he ‘killed it’
After briefly rolling out new “Official” verified designations on Twitter, the gray badges disappeared this morning, just a few hours after they were first spotted. “I just killed it,” tweeted Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk, responding to a tweet about the gray check disappearing. “Blue check will be the great leveler.”
'Can we Google it?': CNN reporter checks local GOP official's voting claim in interview
They're inspired by lies and baseless claims of election fraud. Now, just days before the midterms, there are new concerns about self-proclaimed poll watchers and fears they could intimidate voters. CNN's Elle Reeve reports.
The Verge
Everyone knows you paid to be verified on Twitter
Twitter just rolled out the new Twitter Blue with verification, and one unsaid feature is that it will let you see who is paying the $7.99 per month fee for their blue check mark. For as long as I can remember, Twitter has offered additional context about verification check marks...
New York Times election needle briefly offline due to coding error
The New York Times “election needle” was offline for about an hour during Tuesday night’s midterms due to what a leading staffer says was a coding error. As of 9:30 p.m., the issue appeared to have been fixed after the Times displayed an alert at the top of its election results page that read, “We’re looking into an issue with our estimates in Louisiana. We plan to turn the needle back on soon.”
AdWeek
Insider Intelligence Slashes Outlook for Twitter Global Ad Revenue in 2022
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Insider Intelligence issued its revised forecast for global ad spend in 2022 Wednesday, adjusting its numbers downward for all six companies it analyzed—Amazon, Google,...
The Verge
How am I supposed to mark myself as parody if I can’t change my screen name, Elon?
--- I can’t change my screen name on Twitter. I can change my bio. But not my screen name. So although I was helpfully trying to describe myself as “Elizabeth Lopatto (parody)” that simply wasn’t possible. Now I hear Elon Musk fired about 50 percent of...
That hilarious viral 'I voted' sticker is the biggest winner of the US elections
It's election day in the US as the country goes to the polls for the mid-terms. But whatever the political results, there's already a clear winner when it comes to design. Voters in one New York county are going crazy for an unusual 'I voted' sticker that's become a viral sensation.
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
The Verge
Elon Musk offloads another $3.9 billion in Tesla shares
Elon Musk has sold another $3.4 billion in Tesla shares, according to a series of forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Musk has offloaded almost $20 billion in Tesla shares this year, mostly to finance his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Musk sold $8.4 billion in shares...
The Verge
The lawsuit that could rewrite the rules of AI copyright
Microsoft, its subsidiary GitHub, and its business partner OpenAI have been targeted in a proposed class action lawsuit alleging that the companies’ creation of AI-powered coding assistant GitHub Copilot relies on “software piracy on an unprecedented scale.” The case is only in its earliest stages but could have a huge effect on the broader world of AI, where companies are making fortunes training software on copyright-protected data.
The Verge
Details on the next Pixel phones are already leaking
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have barely been out for a month, and we’re already hearing rumors about Google’s next flagship phones. German mobile news site WinFuture reports two new Google devices with codenames “Husky” and “Shiba” have been referenced in publicly available source code. Both devices are apparently housing a new “Zuma” chip that could be a successor to the company’s Tensor G2 SoC (via XDA Developers).
The Verge
Zoom is coming for Microsoft’s territory with email and calendar services
Zoom is releasing new Mail and Calendar clients and services as part of its latest round of business features announced at its annual Zoomtopia event. Available as a beta release, the Outlook-like Mail and Calendar will slot neatly into the company’s new unified Zoom One interface alongside its other tools like Team Chat, Whiteboard, Phone, and Meetings.
The Verge
‘Hey, GitHub!’ will let programmers code with just their voice
Microsoft-owned GitHub is experimenting with a new voice-based interaction system for its Copilot software. “Hey, GitHub!” will allow programmers to code with just their voice and no keyboard, just like how you’d speak to Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. The new experiment will be available in Copilot,...
The Verge
Now Wordle has an editor in charge of picking the next answer
Wordle will now have its own dedicated editor to help make the hit guessing game word puzzles, The New York Times announced on Monday. Tracy Bennett will be the editor, and the game will have a word list curated by the NYT and “be programmed and tested” like its crosswords and the Spelling Bee game.
Social Media and The 2022 Midterm Elections: How Social Media Has Changed the Democratic Process
Amid the midterm elections, many are looking toward social media to see how the various platforms are readying themselves for this upcoming election. With the fear of spreading misinformation and chaos, many worry that social media companies are not doing all they can.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro get minor November update ahead of new features next month
Google has released its monthly security update for the Pixel lineup, and as far as bug fixes go, the list for November’s patch is pretty small. The main improvements aim to improve battery life for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 devices. The 2022 flagships get “optimizations for display power consumption to improve thermal performance in certain conditions,” while last year’s Pixels are receiving a “fix for issue causing increased power consumption while certain apps installed.” Google doesn’t specify which apps those are.
