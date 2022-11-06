Read full article on original website
Sporting News
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
Sporting News
Breaking down Brazil's World Cup squad: From Neymar to Thiago Silva, every player who is going to Qatar 2022
It's just not a World Cup without Brazil and the South American giants look poised for another big tournament in Qatar. Tite's side will go into the 2022 World Cup as the top-ranked team and chasing a record sixth title. Brazil have won seven straight games ahead of their arrival...
Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Brentford Striker Ivan Toney
Chelsea and Graham Potter have interest in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
Sporting News
Where is the NFL Germany game played? Cost, capacity & more to know about Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Time to get the lederhosen ready. The NFL's international series heads to Germany for the first time in its history, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich. It should be an entertaining matchup between the best QB ever and one of the...
Antonio Conte: Anything is possible for Tottenham in Champions League
Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.While Conte has been keen to play down expectations in recent months, when asked...
Sporting News
England would 'absolutely' have won 'by plenty' if not for red card
Former England international Vicky Fleetwood believes England would have lifted the Rugby World Cup in Eden Park with ease if it weren’t for a first-half red card after just 18 minutes of the first half. Lydia Thompson was shown a red card after barrelling into Portia Woodman, a hit...
