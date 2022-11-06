Antonio Conte has set out his targets for the second half of the season and told Tottenham to believe anything is possible in the Champions League.Spurs’ inconsistent form during a hectic period of 13 matches in 43 days has seen any faint hopes of a Premier League title tilt end.A thrilling 4-3 win over Leeds on Saturday did at least help finish the first part of the campaign on a high with the club in fourth spot and already through to the last-16 of the Champions League.While Conte has been keen to play down expectations in recent months, when asked...

44 MINUTES AGO