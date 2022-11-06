ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

'In bed with the flu,' Harry Styles postpones more concerts at the Forum

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Shortly after Harry Styles rescheduled his Friday night concert at the Kia Forum "due to band illness," it appears the singer himself has caught the bug.

On Saturday, the "As It Was" hitmaker further delayed Friday's show and postponed two others after coming down with a bad case of the flu. The concerts previously scheduled for Nov. 5, 6 and 7 will now take place on Jan. 26, 27 and 29 of next year.

"Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since," Styles wrote on his Instagram story .

"I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible."

The ailing recording artist noted that "until very recently," he has not needed to postpone a show in the 12 years he has been touring as a solo performer and, previously, as a member of the boy band One Direction. Styles' mini-residency at the Forum in Inglewood was supposed to include 15 performances running from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15 as part of his Love On Tour concert series.

"I'm so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would," he continued in his message to fans.

"I'm sorry this news is coming so close to show time, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight. I know several of you have planned trips to LA to see the show , and it means the absolute world to me."

The Grammy winner added that the rest of his Forum concerts "will play as planned."

"I can't wait to see you then," he wrote. "All my love ... H."

Los Angeles Times

