ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nC0hz_0j0yDZDl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BecDz_0j0yDZDl00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A ctor and author Joseph C. Phillips is taking his passion for the arts to the lecture halls of Clark Atlanta University. He’s been tapped to join the historically Black university’s faculty.

Phillips will serve as a professor in Theatre and Communication Studies. The actor—widely known for the memorable role he portrayed on the sitcom “The Cosby Show”—brings a wealth of knowledge to the Atlanta-based institution as he has built a career that spans film, television, and theater. His television credits include “How to Get Away with Murder,” “General Hospital,” “Good Trouble,” “NCIS,” and Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” He’s graced theatrical stages in renditions of “A Raisin in the Sun” and “Six Degrees of Separation,” and his filmography includes “Strictly Business,” “Midnight Blue” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Beyond his work in the arts and entertainment industry, he’s been involved in several philanthropic initiatives with organizations that include the Special Olympics, the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, the Green Chimneys Foundation, The Red Cross, Big Brothers of Greater Los Angeles, the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, and others. He was the director of the State Board of the California African American Museum. The New York University alum has been a part of fellowships at the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian College, the Abraham Lincoln Fellowship at the Claremont Institute, and the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas.

“Joseph brings a wealth of awe-inspiring talent, meaningful engagement in the community, and a portfolio of informed, decisive commentary to the University,” Clark Atlanta University president Dr. George T. French Jr. shared in a statement . “We anticipate that he will inspire independent thinking, civic responsibility, and a passion for interdisciplinary learning in our students—which aligns perfectly with our mantra to “lift our community by lifting our voices.”

Phillips joins a list of notable celebrities who have served as professors at higher education institutions throughout the country.

SEE ALSO:

Clark Atlanta University Alumna Aims To Increase Representation Of Black Women In The Clinical Research Industry

Clark Atlanta University Receives $11.8M To Cultivate Metaverse Hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388ChC_0j0yDZDl00

The post Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Follows In Killer Mike's Footsteps By Building His Own Barbershop

Atlanta, GA - Lil Baby is always looking for ways to give back to his community, and now it appears he’s started work on building his own barbershop in Atlanta. Construction appears to be well under way for the shop — aptly titled Baby’s Barbershop — as the 4PF boss gave fans a preview of its progress in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years

After more than 50 years, the Tara Theatre is closing its doors.  Rumors spread on social media in 2020 that the Atlanta art house cinema – which has been open since 1968 – would close, but those proved to be false. This time, however, a Regal spokesperson has confirmed the theater will close.   “As […] The post Tara Theatre to close after more than 50 years appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WSFA

HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4. Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Jimmy Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group, dies at 67

ATLANTA - President and Chief Executive Officer of Jim Ellis Automotive Group James "Jimmy" Edward Ellis has died. He was 67. His father and namesake started the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 70s. The younger Ellis, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Southwest DeKalb High School went to work at his father’s dealership where he would sweep the floors, move vehicles, and perform light mechanical work.
CHAMBLEE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say

ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One of Atlanta's most wanted captured after 2 years on the run

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta’s most wanted has been arrested after being on the run for nearly two years. Sayvon Tate was wanted in connection to a shooting at an apartment along Griffin Street NW near Magnolia Street NW in the Vine City neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2020. Atlanta police say a woman was grazed by a bullet after Tate got into an argument with another man.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy