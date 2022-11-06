ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis warns Floridians to prepare for tropical disturbance Invest 98L

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) FILE – Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, at Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday urged residents to prepare for a potential tropical depression that could hit the state’s east coast later this week.

An area of low pressure located more than 200 miles north of Puerto Rico as of Sunday afternoon, known as Invest 98L, is likely to form a subtropical or tropical storm in the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas beginning in the early to middle part of this week,” NHC’s forecast states.

The agency said it may issue tropical storm, hurricane or storm surge watches for some areas by early Monday.

“I encourage all Floridians to be prepared and make a plan in the event a storm impacts Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the path and trajectory of Invest 98L and we remain in constant contact with all state and local government partners.”

The state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian, although the brunt of the storm’s impacts hit Florida’s Gulf Coast near Tampa.

DeSantis urged residents to review disaster plans and keep their gas tanks at least half-full as the storm approaches.

“As the Division continues to support communities in their recovery from Hurricane Ian, we are now closely monitoring 98L,” said Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “It is critical for Floridians to review their disaster preparedness plans and follow all directions from local officials in anticipation of potential impacts.”

Comments / 173

young at heart
3d ago

People in FLORIDA running down the Democrats about storms,,, this is a Republican state so Republicans should know what to do in an emergency!! The Democrats sent plenty of Billions that wasn’t turned away!! Stop!!!!!

Jeff Bourne
3d ago

It will just be a little wind and rain . don't panic . And we will go to the polls no matter what . Kick out the Devilcrats !!!

Lorrie Ann
3d ago

where waw the Democratic Party durning all the other hurricanes no where to be found. but won't hesitate to use a hurricane for voters. people were destroyed and Democratic evil using or horrifying event just to win there election. believe me when I say the Republicans in Ft Myers and the surrounding area are busing it out to vote. to bad democrats decide not to go there. VOTE RED.

Related
The Hill

Tropical Storm Nicole on its way to Florida

Story at a glance Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night, forecasters predict.   The storm is currently 185 miles east of Palm Beach with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Although the Atlantic Hurricane season runs until the end of November, hurricanes this time of year…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Nicole upgraded to hurricane as storm approaches Florida

Nicole was upgraded to a hurricane on Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island and approached Florida’s east coast. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicated the storm’s maximum winds are estimated at 75 miles per hour, with impacts already reaching the U.S. mainland as it moves westward.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 6 p.m., 14,001 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Why Americans are Flocking to Florida

Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘It is critical:’ Floridians urged by state to review storm prep plans as Invest 98L threatens east coast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center designated an area of low pressure in the Caribbean as Invest 98L. Come 1 p.m., forecasters and state leaders had already begun signaling to Florida residents, those on the Atlantic coast especially, that hurricane-strength storm conditions could meet them within several days.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Subtropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Subtropical Storm Nicole nears the Bahamas winds increase across the state of Florida. It will be warm and breezy today with highs in the mid 80s and wind gusts up to 25 mph at times. The rain chance is just 20%, and the few showers that form will be light […]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
FLORIDA STATE
