BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
ESPN
Breaking down UEFA Europa League playoff draw: Xavi and Barcelona to beat Man United?
It was written that for the first season of these revamped Europa League knockout rounds -- there's now a playoff round between teams that finished third in their Champions League groups and teams that finished second in their Europa League groups -- there would be a huge tie. And the draw didn't disappoint!
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
BBC
Neil Taylor: Ex-Wales, Swansea, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender retires
Former Wales international defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement at the age of 33. Taylor played for Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in a career which spanned 15 years. The left-back played 43 times for Wales, including every game in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.
Caoimhin Kelleher knows Liverpool’s Carabao Cup progression helps his game time
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup hero Caoimhin Kelleher admits the chances the competition offers him provides motivation.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, in his first appearance since scoring the winning goal to clinch the cup at Wembley in February, was the key figure again as he saved three spot-kicks in a 3-2 shoot-out win after 90 goalless minutes against League One Derby.“I’ve always said, I think this cup has given me a lot of opportunities so every time I play, I always want to get through to the next round to give me another opportunity to play,” he told liverpoolfc.com.“I approach every day...
Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders
Liverpool FC's owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low
Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
ESPN
Graham Potter on Chelsea pressure: 'If I wanted an easy life, I'd have stayed at Brighton'
Graham Potter said he is ready for the extra scrutiny and pressure at Chelsea by insisting "if I wanted a nice easy life, I could have quite easily stayed working at Brighton." Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as head coach in September and oversaw a promising start before successive Premier League...
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
Liverpool Eye up January Transfer for £20million Rated Winger
Liverpool's scout's attention has been fixated on a 21-year-old wonderkid learning his trade in Denmark as the side prepares a January move for the winger.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC
After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
Report: Chelsea Expected To Try For A Right-Back In January
Chelsea are expected to try and sign an right-back in the January transfer window.
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
Champions League last-16 draw will see Pulisic return to Dortmund for first time
Monday’s Champions League last-16 draw produced a host of intriguing ties, but there will be one in particular that catches the eye of American fans. Chelsea was paired up with Borussia Dortmund, which will see two of the USMNT’s top players, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, square off. For Pulisic, it will be the first time he’s faced Dortmund since joining Chelsea for $70.4 million in 2019 — by far the highest transfer fee ever paid for an American. Let’s look at all eight ties, which will see the first legs on February 14-15 and 21-22, with the second legs on March 7-8...
ESPN
Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday. Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box. -...
Liverpool Assistant Manger Pep Lijnders Comments on FSG & Possible Takeover
Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders has commented on both Fenway Sports Group and a possible takeover ahead of tomorrow's Carabao Cup tie with Derby County.
BBC
Mark Hudson: Interim Cardiff City manager offered role 'until end of season', says owner Vincent Tan
Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season. Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September. Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's 3-2 Championship home defeat to Hull City, where he...
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
