A Rockford man who illegally trafficked firearms from Georgia to Chicago has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. Prosecutors say 35-year-old Scott Treece, who was a felon at the time, transported at least 10 firearms to illegally sell to others. Treece was arrested after selling a firearm to a confidential informant. Authorities say he then threatened his co-conspirator in the case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO