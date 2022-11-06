Read full article on original website
CHANGES: Amid big turnover in Legislature, party numbers in both houses remain the same
BOISE — Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all. Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices,...
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Lamberth easily wins re-election in State District 44
Incumbent State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, handily secured another term Tuesday, garnering 13,875 or 78% of the votes. Lamberth beat Democrat challenger Kesa Fowler who received 3,886 votes to keep his District 44 seat. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012 and has served two terms as...
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?
The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. Democratic challenger Dennis Miller still leads Republican incumbent Rep. Charlotte Esau. Miller has about 51% of the vote, or 5,567 ballots, while Republican...
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn announces he will not run for re-election
JACKSON — House Speaker Philip Gunn, one of the most powerful figures in state government, announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election next year, clearing the way for a new face to lead the Mississippi House of Representatives. Gunn made his plans known to House Republican members...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
All proposed amendments to Alabama Constitution pass in midterm elections
All of the proposed amendments to the Alabama Constitution on the midterm ballot passed on Tuesday. The amendments pertained to a variety of areas, from a judge’s ability to deny bail to the Alabama Legislature's ability to pass voting laws close to election day. The approved amendments are as...
Republicans dominate in local elections
Branson area state representatives all earned re-election on Nov. 8, as Missouri Republicans claimed wins across the state. Republican Rep. Brian Seitz will go back to Jefferson City after a commanding 78%-22% win over Democrat Ginger Witty. “I’m honored that the voters of the 156th District would turn out in...
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
Illinois Democrats to maintain supermajority in Illinois legislature
(The Center Square) – Election night in Illinois ended with Democrats maintaining their control of both statehouse chambers. There were 67 contested races for the Illinois House. Preliminary totals show Democrats will keep their supermajority status. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said Illinois voters chose representatives that will stick...
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
ELECTION 2022: Fayette County leans red
Fayette County voters turned out on Nov. 8 at a slightly higher rate than statewide. In cases where this county bucked the state voting trends, it contributed a larger share of Republican votes toward some close state contests. The Fayette County Auditor’s office reported 60% voter turnout — 5 percentage...
Shades of red, blue remain constant in Missouri
(The Center Square) – The shades of red and blue remain the same throughout most of Missouri after Tuesday’s elections. Republicans continued to maintain majorities in the Missouri Legislature and the party holds six of the eight U.S. Congressional seats. Missouri House. Unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary...
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The criminal justice package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state's attorneys around Illinois who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped.
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) – Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55% down to 4.40%. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
Next steps: What happens now that Missouri has legalized recreational marijuana
Now that Missouri has legalized marijuana, state residents over 21 will be able to possess and consume up to 3 ounces of cannabis products recreationally on Dec. 8. Two months later, Missourians will be able to legally purchase marijuana from a dispensary, as well as cultivate their own crop with a license.
