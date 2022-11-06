Read full article on original website
Kelly Walsh Volleyball Post-Match Remarks
Kelly Walsh is no stranger to playing in the 4A Volleyball state championship match. They have been in the big match for 7 years in a row but lost to Laramie in 2021 and 2-2020. The Trojans finally got by Laramie in the 2022 semi-final round and then knocked off Cody in straight sets to win their first state title since 2019. This team had 3 returning all-state players in Peyton Carruth, CJ Eskew, and Abi Milby. That was enough talent to pick them as the favorite going into the season.
Defending 3A Champion Cody Returns to Title Game
Cody ran their record of 10-0 in the 3A football ranks with a 42-7 home win over Buffalo in the semi-final round of the playoffs on Friday. Cody scored first as quarterback Luke Talich threw a touchdown pass to Remy Broussard that went for 46 yards to make it 7-0. Talich left the game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. His status this week is unknown and that would be a huge loss for the Broncs if he is unable to play on Friday in the state title contest. When Talich is in there, he's one of the most dynamic players in the state which makes Cody very hard to beat.
Cheyenne East Punches Ticket for 4A Title Game
Cheyenne East improved to 10-1 in the 4A football ranks and earned a spot in the state championship game with a 55-36 win over Natrona at a very chilly Okie Blanchard Stadium on Friday night. The Thunderbirds had a great first quarter as they put 21 points on the board. Cam Hayes threw three touchdown passes in the first stanza with the first one going to Drew Jackson for 34 yards, then a 7-yarder to Jackson, and then 13 yards to Dom Kaszas.
Burlington Plows Their Way Into 6-Man Football Championship Game
Burlington learned a few things in their loss 60-52 loss to Dubois in the 1A 6-Man regular season. Those lessons bore fruit as the Huskies turned the tables and beat the Rams 77-28 in the semi-final round of the playoffs. Burlington started the game on the right foot with a...
Mountain View Volleyball Post-Match Remarks
Mountain View and Lyman played for the 3A Volleyball State Championship on Saturday in Casper and it ended up being a nail-biting 5-set thriller with Mountain View prevailing. These two teams met in the 3A West regional final and last season's 3A State Championship. Lyman got the best of Mountain View last season but the Buffs flipped the script in 2022. The Bridger Valley schools have traded championship spots for the last 3 years.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
cowboystatedaily.com
Ocean Andrew, R-Laramie, Wins Reelection To House District 46 Seat
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming House District 46 Republican Ocean Andrew of Laramie should keep his seat, according to election results reported by the Albany County Clerk’s office late Tuesday. With 10 of 16 precincts reporting, Andrew had a commanding lead with more than...
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
subletteexaminer.com
Citizen, county, Jackson Fork Ranch arguments now Nov. 10
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The fourth judge to look at the 100-plus volumes provided by Sublette County and arguments for and against commissioners’ resort rezoning approval for Jackson Fork Ranch set oral arguments for Thursday, Nov. 10, in Casper. 7th District Judge Joshua Eames set aside one hour to...
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: DiVita; Dickerson; Ellis
Suzanne Marie Kountz DiVita passed away peacefully in her home on October 22, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming, after a lengthy illness. She was welcomed into her family on her mother’s birthday on December 22, 1965, the daughter of Francis Kountz and Jill Kountz in Casper, where she resided most of her life.
buffalobulletin.com
Legislators: Wyoming turning a darker shade of red
CHEYENNE —As Tuesday’s general election rapidly approaches, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer said the Wyoming Legislature can’t afford any more ultraconservative ideologues who don’t understand the complexities of writing law. Yet that possibility exists. The Cheyenne Republican has served in the state House of Representatives for 17 years,...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
