CBS Austin
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
Man in custody after SWAT incident on Anken Drive in southeast Austin
The Austin SWAT team responded to a situation off Anken Drive in southeast Austin Tuesday afternoon, the Austin Police Department said.
62-year-old Jacky Gaschot Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Austin on Friday evening. The crash happened in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive at 5:22 p.m. According to the authorities, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a sedan following the collision.
CBS Austin
SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
KXAN
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
CBS Austin
Police seeking to identify 2 suspects involved in string of West Austin vehicle break-ins
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins in West Austin. APD said the break-ins were reported on Wednesday, October 5 at the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road. Multiple credit...
Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.
CBS Austin
Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire at nightclub in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a nightclub early Wednesday morning in southeast Austin. AFD crews responded to the Pantheon Lounge & Nightclub located at 1115 Old Bastrop Highway Service Road at around 3:27 a.m. This is just east of US 183.
CBS Austin
APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
fox7austin.com
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
Woman arrested after South Austin crash that killed pedestrian
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in South Austin on Friday evening. The incident happened at 5:22 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Riverside Drive, the Austin Police Department said. Crystal Dominguez, 30, is accused of...
Woman with nonverbal autism missing from north Austin
Monique Barfield's family told APD she has nonverbal autism.
Crash involving multiple vehicles blocks lanes on I-35 NB in Round Rock
Most northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Round Rock are blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
KSAT 12
CPS case worker forced to resign after police find runaway at her home
SAN MARCOS, Texas – A Child Protective Services case worker was forced to resign this summer, days after police in San Marcos found a juvenile runaway at her home. Georgiana Springer, 23, faces a charge of harboring a runaway child, Hays County Jail records show. County officials declined to...
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after man hit, killed by car on Riverside Drive
A woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk along East Riverside Drive on Friday.
CBS Austin
One critically injured after two-vehicle crash sends one into power pole in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles sent one into a power pole early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 4711 E Riverside Dr...
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
