CBS Austin

Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown man accepts plea deal for fatally stabbing teen, shooting man

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Georgetown man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing a Round Rock teen and shooting another man in unrelated incidents in 2020. Raymond Salazar Jr. pleaded guilty to both crimes in Williamson County Court. In exchange, his capital murder charge was downgraded to first degree murder.
GEORGETOWN, TX

