ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Welcome2TheBronx

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

State legislative elections spell disappointment for Brooklyn Democrats

Democratic Assembly Member Mathylde Frontus is facing down the very real possibility of losing her southern Brooklyn seat to Republican challenger Alec Brook-Krasny, trailing the former state legislator by fewer than 1,000 votes. But unlike some Brooklyn Democrats involved in party politics, Frontus is adamant that she’s not pointing fingers...
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Heavy Turnout at Local Polling Sites

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ US Sen. Chuck Schumer claimed victory Tuesday Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
The Jewish Press

One Out of Two Satmar Rebbes Urges Voting for Hochul

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, one of the two Grand Rebbes of Satmar and the chief rabbi of the Satmar community in Kiryas Joel, New York, is urging his Hasidim to cast their votes on Tuesday for incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, Behadrei Haredim reported. The Rebbe’s spokesman, Rabbi Meir Zvibel, announced on...
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
NBC New York

AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Democrats Claim Victories in State Campaigns

Voters turned out in heavy numbers throughout the day Tuesday, choosing a range of candiates from governor to county clerk. Because of the September cyberattack on the Suffolk County website, county election results will be reported at https://nyenr.elections.ny.gov/ But results from Suffolk County were delayed Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NY1

Election Breakdown: Kathy Hochul makes history as first woman elected governor of New York

After a highly competitive race, Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to make history as the first woman governor of New York. Errol analyzed the results with Harry Siegel of the news organization the City and co-host of the FAQ NYC podcast; Brigid Bergin, host of the “People’s Guide to Power” on WNYC Radio; and Josh Greenman, the editorial page editor of the New York Daily News. They discussed what ultimately led to Hochul’s victory in the hard-fought matchup, and they also weighed in on the current state of the Democratic Party in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Election Day 2022: A voters’ guide to what’s on the Nov. 8 ballot

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The campaign trails are coming to a close. It’s time for voters to decide who they want to represent them for the next two to four years. New Yorkers will cast ballots for 10 races in the general election – U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, State Comptroller, State Senate, State Assembly, New York City Civil Court and New York State Supreme Court – on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs

NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic and defending two others that were tightly contested. The strong showing by Republicans on Long Island came after the city’s suburbs emerged as an unlikely battleground for control of the House. Other closely watched contests remained too early to call Wednesday morning, including the re-election race of U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York became an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Updated election night results from around Nassau County

It's election night across the country has hundreds of thousands of voters take to the polls to choose who will represent them on the local, state and national level beginning next year. There are a number of races taking place right here in Nassau County as well. Check back here...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy