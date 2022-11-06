ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pilot, passenger identified in deadly glider crash at Kaena Point

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The two men killed when their glider aircraft crashed near Kaena Point on Saturday have been identified as 58-year-old Marc Hill of Waialua and 17-year-old AJ Lazear of Texas, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point...
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Food 2Go — Hoku’s Kahala

We’re heading back to The Kahala Hotel & Resort for an elevated and extraordinary sensory dining experience, at Hoku’s Kahala. Joining us with all the epic details is the master himself, Chef Jonathan Mizukami, executive chef at Hoku’s Kahala.

