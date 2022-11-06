ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans win Georgia state offices

From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
Voters face election fatigue as Georgia's US Senate race goes into a runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia’s US Senate race turned out to be one of the nation’s costliest with both candidates raising more than $150 million in combined contributions. That is money raised before the recently announced runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The most recent...
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Georgia Republicans keep control of state house and senate

ATLANTA - Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races that The Associated Press...
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Lt. Governor

The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor does not have an incumbent. On the ballot is Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones, and third party candidate Ryan Graham. Bailey was early to launch a 2022 campaign, but he initially vied for Attorney General. Bailey lost in 2018 to Republican...
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Kemp, Abrams face off in rematch in race to be Georgia's governor

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off Tuesday in a rematch of the Peach State's last governor's race, with both candidates doing everything they can to try and secure the state's highest office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia

The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
