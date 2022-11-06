Read full article on original website
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Senate race: What you need to know about the 2022 midterm runoff election
ATLANTA - The day after Election Day at least one major Georgia race is heading to a runoff. State election officials said, the Peach State's crucial 2022 Midterm Elections don't seem to be over yet in Georgia. That includes the high-profile U.S. Senate race in Georgia that could shift the...
atlantaciviccircle.org
Republicans win Georgia state offices
From governor all the way through attorney general and other state offices in Atlanta, Georgia elected Republicans on Nov. 8. But a Dec. 6 runoff is coming for the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.
fox5atlanta.com
Voters face election fatigue as Georgia's US Senate race goes into a runoff
ATLANTA - Georgia’s US Senate race turned out to be one of the nation’s costliest with both candidates raising more than $150 million in combined contributions. That is money raised before the recently announced runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The most recent...
Georgia midterm election | Focus shifts to Walker, Warnock Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection for Georgia governor against Stacey Abrams. The county-by-county election and the race for the U.S. Senate results continue to roll in for the 2022 Midterm Election. The Senate race has yet to be determined and a runoff is being organized in...
WRDW-TV
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Republicans keep control of state house and senate
ATLANTA - Republicans retained their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and were seeking to maintain their lock on statewide offices as votes continued being counted Wednesday. Republicans won 33 Senate seats, while in the House, they won 96 seats and were leading in five other races that The Associated Press...
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
Stacey Abrams concedes governor’s race, says she won’t stop fighting for Georgians
ATLANTA — Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Brian Kemp in their rematch to become Georgia governor. Abrams delivered her concession speech after 11 p.m. Tuesday night in front of her supporters in downtown Atlanta. Abrams says even though her campaign for Georgia governor came up short, she won’t stop fighting for Georgians.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Lt. Governor
The race to be Georgia's next lieutenant governor does not have an incumbent. On the ballot is Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones, and third party candidate Ryan Graham. Bailey was early to launch a 2022 campaign, but he initially vied for Attorney General. Bailey lost in 2018 to Republican...
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Live updates: Latest on Election Day results in Georgia
Voting locations are open across Georgia, and election officials predict high turnout driven by competitive races for the U.S. Senate and governor.
fox5atlanta.com
Kemp, Abrams face off in rematch in race to be Georgia's governor
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off Tuesday in a rematch of the Peach State's last governor's race, with both candidates doing everything they can to try and secure the state's highest office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Gwinnett County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Gwinnett County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Atlanta Daily World
‘Atlanta Daily World’ Endorsement: Why Stacey Abrams Should Serve As The Next Governor Of Georgia
The state of Georgia can make history in 2022. If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of the state, she will become the first Black woman in America to serve in that role. Abrams’ being elected as governor will follow in the historical achievements in a state that served as the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement.
