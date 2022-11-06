Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
A fifth-grade Catholic school teacher was arrested after she admitted to having a 'kill list' that included students and staff, police say
Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, admitted to telling her 5th-grade student that they were at the bottom of a "kill list" she made, police said.
Kentucky student charged after video shows racial slurs, attack on Black students
A University of Kentucky student was arrested Sunday after allegations she used a racial slur and attackied two Black students in a residence hall incident that was caught on video, reported Yahoo News.
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Pregnant Chicago Woman Allegedly Stabbed Baby’s Father To Death Over Using the Microwave
A pregnant Chicago woman claimed to be defending herself from her violent boyfriend. Keshia Golden was arrested on October 23 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument following her baby shower, over who would get to use the microwave to heat food.
Mom of 5 died after ketamine injection by a paramedic, family alleges in wrongful death suit
DENVER — The family of a woman who died four years ago shortly after a paramedic injected her with the powerful sedative ketamine have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the health care worker and the ambulance company. Jerica LaCour, 29, a Black woman who had been drinking alcohol...
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
BET
Mother Charged In Death Of Son Found In Suitcase; Allegedly Said He Needed Exorcism
Indiana authorities identified the child discovered dead in a suitcase six months ago and announced the arrest of one suspect, as the search continued for a second suspect–his mother, who may have killed him in an exorcism. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives arrested Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, in San...
Popculture
TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
Person of interest in brutal murder of 4 friends found dismembered in river had previous arrest for shooting at thieves
THE person of interested in connection to the brutal murder of four friends found dismembered in a river has been previously arrested for shooting at thieves. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested earlier this week in Florida on charges of motor vehicle theft. He is being held without bond at the...
'Mentally shocked': Kankakee High School teacher fired after caught on video calling student N-word
An attorney for the student said the since-fired teacher threw a book at him in a previous encounter.
Man retires after 25 years as a police officer, six days later is arrested for dealing drugs
There’s no doubt the pandemic brought upon a ton of changes in all of our professional lives; many of us even took the opportunity to completely shift careers altogether.
Serving police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a girl under 13 and wiping his phone in bid to cover his tracks as judge warns him he faces years in jail
A serving police officer has been convicted of raping a girl aged under 13 before wiping his phone in a bid to cover his tracks - as a judge warned him he now faces years in prison. James Ford, who has served just under two years' service in Hertfordshire Constabulary,...
California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'
A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out
A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face. According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701. The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield...
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over Typo On His Paycheck: Police
Employers refused to issue a new paycheck unless he returned the one with the typo, which the employee had ripped up in frustration.
Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy ‘in Full Uniform’ Allegedly Raped Woman in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Followed Her from Work Days Later
A 30-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Maryland was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a department store parking lot last week then followed her from her place of employment in the following days. Steven Victor Abreu of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was taken into custody on...
Ex-Texas High School Band Director Who Allegedly Gave Minor Student Expensive Gifts and Spoke of ‘Gay for Pay’ Now Faces Felony Charges
A 46-year-old former high school band director faces state and federal criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct involving at least one student. Brandon Neil Sams is accused of grooming a minor student, giving him expensive gifts, and carrying on an illegal sexual relationship with the boy, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Pregnant Woman And Her Boyfriend Were In An Alleged Violent Relationship. It Ended When She Fatally Stabbed Him, Prosecutors Say
A woman who is eight months pregnant fatally stabbed the father of her child just hours after her baby show, Radar has learned.Keshia Golden is accused of killing the father of her child during an argument at her Austin, Illinois apartment, according to prosecutors. She is being held in jail on $2 million bond, and her next day in court is scheduled for less than two weeks before her baby is due, according to her court-appointed attorney.Golden is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during an argument that turned violent. Prosecutors said at a bail hearing that the...
