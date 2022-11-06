ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lakers' LeBron James sits out vs. Jazz with foot soreness

Lakers starLeBron James did not play at the Utah Jazz on Monday night because of left foot soreness. It was the second leg of a back-to-back. In addition to the foot soreness, James is overcoming an illness that affected him last week. James scored 27 points on 13-of-23 shooting in...
Amid 2-8 start, Darvin Ham vows turnaround coming for Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY -- An undermanned Los Angeles Lakers team dropped to 2-8 on the season with a 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was their third straight loss, all by 14 points or more. And in each of those losses, L.A. looked progressively ineffective on the...
Clippers pull off surprising rally to halt Cavs' 8-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- After scoring while being fouled to give the LA Clippers an improbable lead with 37 seconds left to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul George let out a scream toward the home crowd. George's three-point play completed a surprising 17-1 run by the Clippers that erased a...
NBA confirms missed foul call on Klay Thompson in Warriors' win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The NBA's Last Two Minute report confirmed a missed foul call on Klay Thompson as time expired in the Golden State Warriors' 116-113 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson did make contact with Kevin Huerter's arm, which affected his jump-shot attempt, on his 3-point attempt that could have tied the score.
