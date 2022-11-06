Elon Musk delays $8 'blue check' Twitter verification plan until after the midterms

Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Elon Musk scrapping Twitter's 'days of rest' from employee calendars: report
Elon Musk is reportedly scrapping Twitter's monthly, companywide day off established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bloomberg reported that Musk has removed "days of rest" from employees' calendars, citing sources familiar with the matter. In addition, the billionaire reportedly plans to cut 3,700 jobs, or half of Twitter's workforce, cancel the social media giant's remote work policy, with some exceptions, and have staff return to the office full-time.
Elon Musk Has a Very Bad Surprise for Tesla Shareholders
The fears of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shareholders and fans are confirmed. Elon Musk, the CEO of the famous manufacturer of premium electric vehicles, is paying a hefty price for his acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report. And unsurprisingly, Tesla is paying the price. The billionaire...
Elon Sends ‘Dire’ 2:30 A.M. Email to Remaining Twitter Staff
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ended the company’s work-from-anywhere policy in his first email to staff, saying any exceptions to the ban would have to be personally approved by him. He told workers who survived last week’s mass layoffs at the company that they should prepare themselves for “difficult times ahead” and said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message” about how economic trends are set to hit a company like Twitter, which depends on advertising revenues. All employees will now be expected to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours a week effective immediately. “The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed,” Musk wrote in the email, adding that he wants subscriptions to ultimately account for half of Twitter’s revenue.
Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says
Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
How to Piss Away $44 Billion: An Elon Musk Timeline
Elon Musk dragged his feet before shelling out $44 billion to buy Twitter, and by all appearances he now doesn’t know what to do with it. The billionaire’s plans seem to change by the hour—from his overhaul of the blue-check verification system, to the way he actually implements his “free speech” principles—leaving users, and Twitter’s remaining employees, frequently in the dark. Things were easier when the world’s richest man was simply a Twitter troll, lobbing grenades at its leadership and making juvenile references to the numbers “420” and “69.” But now the trolls have come for Musk.The chaos is wreaking...
Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch
Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
Elon Musk scraps Twitter’s work from home policy
The announcement comes as three top security officials leave the company and employees are asked to ‘self-certify’ compliance
teslarati.com
Twitter is a ‘money pit,’ Musk should return focus to Tesla and SpaceX: analyst
A Tesla analyst who once held the stock’s highest price target on Wall Street is advising CEO Elon Musk to refocus his efforts to Twitter and SpaceX and avoid Twitter’s “money pit.”. Elon Musk should return his focus to Tesla and SpaceX, Dan Ives of Wedbush said,...
Carscoops
Elon Musk Heading To Trial Over $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package
Elon Musk may have narrowly avoided going to court over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter but he is heading to court later this month to defend his $56 billion pay package from Tesla. The trial was triggered by a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta who claims that...
Elon Musk Faces Tesla Trouble With 40,000 Vehicles Recalled as Stocks Dip
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's in-tray has got even busier this week as his electric car firm Tesla has been forced to recall more than 40,000 vehicles. The move, sparked by fears over a loss of power steering assist on some models, may affect the company's share price—which has already been hit as a result of Musk's new job as Twitter boss.
5 Top Twitter Execs Quit in Elon Musk’s Most Chaotic Day Yet
A handful of top privacy, security, and safety executives at Twitter have quit in the last day, walking out amid the increasing chaos caused by the erratic behavior of new owner Elon Musk, according to multiple reports. The departures of chief information security officer Lea Kissner, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran, and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty were first reported by Casey Newton and Zoë Schiffer, journalists for the tech blog Platformer, on Thursday morning.Hours later, Platformer reported the exit of Yoel Roth, the company’s moderation and safety leader, who had led the push to reassure rattled users that Twitter...
Elon Musk Loses $92 Billion Since Last Year, Considers Paywall for Twitter: Reports
Elon Musk has scraped off about $92 billion of his wealth this year after purchasing Twitter, the platform that he is now considering putting entirely behind a paywall, according to multiple reports. Bloomberg reported that shares of Musk's other business venture, Tesla Inc. — which makes up the biggest part...
Elon Musk warns Twitter employees of ‘difficult times ahead,' ends remote work: report
Hours after Twitter CEO Elon Musk admittedly predicted he will do "lots of dumb things" as he learns to helm the new social media platform, he told his employees to brace for "difficult times ahead," according to a report. In a mass email Wednesday afternoon, Musk said there was "no...
The Verge
Elon Musk details his plan to turn Twitter into a bank
Elon Musk seems intent on turning Twitter into a bank, complete with what he describes as a “high-yield money market account,” debit cards, checks, and loans. He described his plans during a last-minute meeting with staff today, and you can read a full transcript of that here. Musk...
CNBC
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network
Elon Musk told Twitter staff at an all hands meeting he sold Tesla shares to "save" the social network. Musk is making sweeping changes at the social media business after acquiring it in a contentious deal for $44 billion in late October. Among other things, Musk wants Twitter to get...
Gizmodo
Twitter Could Go Bankrupt, Musk Says
Twitter is going to Hell in a handbasket. Wait no — that’s a dumpster. Oh look, it’s full of money. Apparently, things at the birdsite aren’t going so great. Actually, the so-called “microphone of the masses” is in pretty bad shape. Bad enough that genius-billionaire investor Elon Musk is now reportedly telling his staff (more of whom he says he intends to lay off) that bankruptcy is now on the table.
Comments / 0