Bears' Justin Fields rushes for 178 yards, the 2nd-most ever by a quarterback in a single game and most in a regular-season game

By 670 Staff
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields made NFL history Sunday.

Fields rushed for 178 yards yards on 15 carries in his team's 35-32 loss against the Dolphins at Soldier Field, the second-most rushing yards ever by a quarterback in NFL history and the most ever by a quarterback in a regular-season game. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick rushed for 181 yards in a playoff game in January 2013. With his big day, Fields shattered the Bears’ single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback, breaking Bobby Douglass’ previous mark of 127 that had stood since 1972.

Fields’ most spectacular play Sunday came when he scrambled up the middle and then down the sideline for a 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Fields’ running ability has been a huge weapon for the Bears this season. He's now averaging 66.9 rushing yards per game. His touchdown run Sunday was his fourth of the season.

With his superb performance Sunday, Fields also became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 140 yards and throw three or more touchdown passes in a game, according to the CBS broadcast.

NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding No. 1 overall pick; Packers eighth

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Chicago, IL
