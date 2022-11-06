Isla Fisher Thought Her ‘Great Gatsby’ Aesthetic Was ‘Too Much’ Even for Baz Luhrmann

Julia Fox is making “No Sudden Move” when it comes to her next acting role. The “Uncut Gems” breakout actress revealed that her highly publicized six-week-long romance with Grammy winner Kanye West in early 2022 had a negative effect on her acting career. “After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox said during Emily Ratajkowski’s “High Low with EmRata” podcast (via Page Six). “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.” However, Fox noted that she...

5 HOURS AGO