ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says 'nobody should be intimidating' voters but defends poll watchers who are 'simply observing'

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inZzb_0j0yBi0A00

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, speaks at a get-out-the-vote event in support of Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate and Guy Ciarrocchi for Congress in Malvern, Pennsylvania on October 15, 2022.

Rachel Wisniewski/Washington Post

  • Ronna McDaniel said "nobody should be intimidating" voters following reports of intimidation in multiple states.
  • She added that "poll watching is not intimidating" after the RNC recruited thousands of observers.
  • Election-denier groups helped recruit poll watchers who want to ban electronic vote counters, Reuters reported.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said "nobody should be intimidating" voters following reports of voter intimidation across multiple states.

On CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning, host Dana Bash asked McDaniel about reports of armed individuals monitoring a ballot drop box in Arizona and a Reuters report about officials tracking over a dozen cases of potential voter intimidation.

"Well, nobody should be intimidating or breaking the law. Nobody should. But poll watching is not intimidating," McDaniel said. "This isn't happening from the RNC. We send out guidance to our poll watchers."

She added: "But if you have been at a poll place, you see they're just simply observing. And it helps us at the end to give assurance to the voters to say, 'Listen, we were there. We watched it. It went well.'"

The chairwoman said the RNC has been recruiting poll watchers and issued a warning that they shouldn't be "intimidated" either.

"Do not attack or intimidate people who are trying to vote," McDaniel said. "Also, don't intimidate our poll watchers, because we're having that right now too, where our poll watchers are not being allowed to meaningfully observe. That's an important part of our democracy."

Some of the groups that maintain the 2020 presidential election was stolen have helped recruit thousands of poll observers, many of whom have advocated for banning electronic vote counters, Reuters reported. In the May primary in North Carolina's Henderson Country, aggressive poll observers demanded to inspect electronic voting machines and take pictures inside voting stations, the outlet reported. Officials called the police after one poll watcher followed a poll worker's car.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 253

Poppy Ditchweed
3d ago

Armed , masked men in body armor and masks, who are taking pictures you and your auto license are very definitely intimidating, no matter what you say. Plus they’re masked and have their auto licenses covered.

Reply(30)
62
science is truth
3d ago

So if the democrats show up outside polling places on Nov 8 th in body armor an ar 15 you would all be fine with that?

Reply(12)
38
Donna Sullivan
3d ago

You send guidence and guns Rona?? You Trumpers are so funny...wish I would catch one of them at mine...the stupidity of it all...from the ones who actually DID try to steal!

Reply(13)
28
Related
Business Insider

The Secret Service painted a damning picture of Trump to the Jan. 6 committee. It wasn't the first time agents have been called to testify.

The House Jan. 6 committee obtained hundreds of thousands of internal Secret Service emails. The messages paint a damning portrait of the president and of fears of violence before January 6. This is not the first time the agency has found itself revealing disturbing details about a president. The House...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Trump's ex-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says he should wait until AFTER the Georgia runoff to announce 2024 bid - and DeSantis should campaign in state after making the 'single best case' for the GOP with his Florida victory speech

Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday her former boss should wait until after the Georgia runoff next month to announce a run for president - and implied he should stay out of Georgia and let Ron DeSantis do the stumping for Republicans. 'I know there's a temptation to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

GOP Senator Tom Cotton is first Republican to drop out of 2024 race as Trump readies announcement

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has become the first top Republican to pull out of the 2024 presidential race, according to reports.The reports have emerged after Donald Trump recently suggested he is likelier than ever to run for the White House for the third time.The far-right senator and rising GOP star was considered a top contender for the race if Mr Trump decided not to run.Mr Cotton had appeared to follow the presidential candidate playbook by releasing a book on American power, but will now become the first high-profile candidate to forgo the 2024 bid.One-time president Mr Trump...
ARKANSAS STATE
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Business Insider

Business Insider

713K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy