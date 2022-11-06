Read full article on original website
Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car
PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7. The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape...
Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
Benton County deputies recover haul of stolen goods from animal complaint call
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began as a request for deputies to check on an animal accused of attacking a neighbor resulted in search warrants and the seizure of various stolen items from across the region at a Benton County residence overnight Sunday. According to a social media notice from...
WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 6: Armando Medina Verdin, 22, was arrested on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street and charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 6: Gage Darrell Woods, 23, was arrested near Baxter Road and Canal Road and charged with...
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
Detectives investigating homicide after woman died
PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency
A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
Driver who died after suffering medical emergency, crashing near Othello identified
OTHELLO — A driver who died after crashing while suffering a medical emergency while on state Route 17 near Othello has been identified as a 61-year-old Benton City man. Troy D. Wilson was taken to Othello Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Washington State Patrol.
YPD: 6 kids detained, released with weapons outside Yakima’s Davis HS
YAKIMA, Wash. — Six children were detained and later released outside of Davis High School on Tuesday afternoon when law enforcement and school officials received information that they might’ve been carrying weapons. According to PIO Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, a police officer was informed and...
Cold-Blooded Hotel Murderer Wanted in Yakima, Where is Cesar?
The Yakima Police Department is looking for Cesar J. Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately. The suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a Yakima hotel in October. Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar was shot several times. Sanchez is accused of being the shooter.
Police in Central Washington Searching for Murder Suspect
YAKIMA - Police are looking for a suspect they believe was involved in the murder of a woman at a Yakima hotel on October 21. Yakima Police say Cesar Sanchez is wanted for murder and kidnapping. He is armed and dangerous and should not be approached, say police. Police were...
Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
