ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Police investigate man for suspicious drowning of Richland 1-year-old

RICHLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Richland Police Department arrested a 25-year-old man on October 28 to investigate a suspicious drowning at the WoodSpring Suites on Tapteal Drive. The man had found the 13-month-old child in his care facedown in the bathtub, according to RPD Detective Christian Jabri. The child was declared dead October 30.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for assaulting Sunnyside police officer

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man around 2:33 p.m. on November 8 following reported threats, according to Interim Chief Rob Layman. Officers responded to the area around Edison Avenue and S 8th Street after a call reported someone had made threats toward another person.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to traffic collision, seizes drugs near Wapato

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a traffic collision and ended up seizing a large supply of illegal drugs near Yakima. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the crash happened on Wapato Road near State Route 97. One vehicle, driven by a 42-year-old woman from Zillah...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained

YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident

A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 6: Armando Medina Verdin, 22, was arrested on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street and charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 6: Gage Darrell Woods, 23, was arrested near Baxter Road and Canal Road and charged with...
HERMISTON, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Animal complaint turns into arrest Saturday night in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Deputy McDermott with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house from an animal complaint. When the deputy arrived, he ended up writing a search warrant, leading to 4 warrant arrests, four recovered stolen cargo trailers, a stolen car, a stolen big Tex trailers and one animal that tried attacking a neighbor were all recovered from the home.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Detectives investigating homicide after woman died

PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency

A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
OTHELLO, WA
yaktrinews.com

YPD: 6 kids detained, released with weapons outside Yakima’s Davis HS

YAKIMA, Wash. — Six children were detained and later released outside of Davis High School on Tuesday afternoon when law enforcement and school officials received information that they might’ve been carrying weapons. According to PIO Yvette Inzunza of the Yakima Police Department, a police officer was informed and...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Cold-Blooded Hotel Murderer Wanted in Yakima, Where is Cesar?

The Yakima Police Department is looking for Cesar J. Sanchez. If you know where Sanchez is, DO NOT approach him. Call 911 immediately. The suspect is wanted in connection to the murder of a 31-year-old woman at a Yakima hotel in October. Sanchez was at the Yakima Inn when Angelica Aguilar was shot several times. Sanchez is accused of being the shooter.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Results show close race for Benton County Prosecutor

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In Benton County there will be a new prosecuting attorney with long-time prosecutor Andy Miller retiring. As of 4 p.m. on Nov. 9, Ryan Lukson is leading with 50% of the vote leaving Eric Eisinger with 49% of the vote. There is a 1% write-in.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy