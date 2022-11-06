Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Meta will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning – WSJ
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc will begin laying off employees on Wednesday morning, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told hundreds of executives on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported. Zuckerberg appeared downcast in Tuesday’s meeting and said he was accountable for the company’s missteps and his overoptimism about growth had led to...
Phillips 66 plans to lay off 1,100 workers by end-2022
(Reuters) – Refiner Phillips 66 said on Wednesday, it plans to reduce its employee headcount by 1,100 to help cut costs and meet its savings target of $500 million by end-2022. Phillips, which had 14,000 employees in 2021 according to a company presentation, expects to cut staff to 12,900...
Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market. The broad job cuts, the first in Meta’s...
Biden says Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries ‘worthy of being looked at’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter’s top boss Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at. Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.
Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. The shares were down 6.1% at $179.66 in afternoon trading. Musk’s latest share sale fueled jitters...
UK’s Next to buy Made.com as furniture retailer enters administration
LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Next will buy collapsed online furniture seller Made.com, which was forced to appoint administrators after running out of cash, Made said on Wednesday. Made has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators, it added. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)
Canada’s wireless giant Rogers posts higher quarterly revenue
(Reuters) – Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc posted a 2% increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans. The company’s total revenue rose to C$3.74 billion ($2.78 billion)in the third quarter compared...
U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of...
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish – source
(Reuters) – Barclays Plc has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals in 2021,...
Nissan posts 45% rise in Q2 operating profit
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday posted a 45% rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates. The Japanese automaker reported 91.7 billion yen ($629.51 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 88.23 billion yen profit estimate of 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
U.S. climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced the creation of a carbon offset plan that would help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels. Kerry launched the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) intended to act as a catalyst for private capital to...
Apple supplier Foxconn to update on outlook after China COVID curbs
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn plans to update its fourth-quarter outlook on Thursday, having warned this week of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions at a major plant in China’s Zhengzhou. Foxconn’s main Zhengzhou plant in central China, which employs about 200,000 people, has...
U.S., Taiwan wrap up ‘productive’ trade meeting – USTR
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Taiwan and the United States concluded two days of “productive” trade talks in New York on Wednesday, the office of the U.S. Trade Representative said. The meetings were part of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, a program opposed by China, which views self-governing...
