Read full article on original website
Related
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
brproud.com
Police seek identity of suspect spotted in Denham Springs smoke shop’s parking lot
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a suspect caught on camera at a local smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department did not specify what crimes the man pictured is wanted for in its social media post. Police do describe that the suspect was caught on footage on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 8:10 p.m. at Adam’s Smoke Shop on Florida Avenue.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail
An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
brproud.com
Correctional officer arrested for alleged smuggling in Ascension Parish Jail
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a former corrections officer Thursday after he allegedly brought contraband into the jail after only four months on the job. Deputies launched an investigation after learning Adam Sylve brought contraband into the jail at least four separate...
6 Vehicles Recovered After Arrest of Lafayette Man
A Lafayette man has been arrested on felony theft charges as local authorities say multiple victims, including insurance companies, have been out several thousand dollars.
brproud.com
Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
pelicanpostonline.com
Former corrections officer charged for introducing contraband into Ascension Jail
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday November 7, Adam Sylve was arrested following an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with four-counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve was formerly employed in the Corrections Division with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
Deputy with Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested, officials say
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged on Monday, Nov. 7, according to officials. A spokesman with APSO said Adam Sylve faces four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve is accused...
iheart.com
Six Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit In Baton Rouge
Six suspects are in custody and accused of recent armed robberies in Hispanic communities. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say four teens and two adults had carried out a string of similar armed robberies starting in July. In each robbery, a group of masked men would rob Hispanic victims outside...
wbrz.com
Woman allegedly fired shots at group of people from hotel balcony Friday
BATON ROUGE - A woman claims she thought she was in danger when she shot at a group of people from the second floor of a hotel Friday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadale Avenue, a recent hotbed for violent crime in the capital area.
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
brproud.com
3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three arrested in connection to St. Tammany Parish fair shooting
Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
Arrest made after body found in Lafayette
Police working to confirm the identity of a suspect in a homicide case.
brproud.com
‘Do you know me,’ DSPD looking owner of dog found overnight
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is trying to find the owner of the dog in the attached picture. DSPD is asking the question, “Do you know me?”. The dog was found around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 near Adam’s Smoke Shop.
Zachary Police attempt to ID individual tied to alleged theft at Home Depot
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual they believe may be connected to an alleged theft. Police say the theft happened at The Home Depot. If you can identify the individual, please email the case detective at mjames@zacharypd.org...
Deputies attempt to ID man tied to alleged theft of power tools from Lowe’s
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft. Deputies say the man could be tied to the theft of over $1,500 worth of power tools from Lowe’s. Anyone with information that could assist detectives...
wbrz.com
One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0