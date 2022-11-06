ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Police seek identity of suspect spotted in Denham Springs smoke shop’s parking lot

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a suspect caught on camera at a local smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department did not specify what crimes the man pictured is wanted for in its social media post. Police do describe that the suspect was caught on footage on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 8:10 p.m. at Adam’s Smoke Shop on Florida Avenue.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into parish jail

An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Former corrections officer charged for introducing contraband into Ascension Jail

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday November 7, Adam Sylve was arrested following an investigation regarding contraband being brought into the Ascension Parish Jail. He is charged with four-counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office. Sylve was formerly employed in the Corrections Division with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com

Six Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Pursuit In Baton Rouge

Six suspects are in custody and accused of recent armed robberies in Hispanic communities. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say four teens and two adults had carried out a string of similar armed robberies starting in July. In each robbery, a group of masked men would rob Hispanic victims outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

3 men, 3 teens, arrested in Baton Rouge after large armed robbery investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Six people, including three teenagers, were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after a massive armed robbery investigation. The sheriff’s office says its Armed Robbery and Burglary detectives investigated a rumor that six suspects were armed with AR-15 style rifles and targeting Hispanic victims to rob them outside of their residence at gun point.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One person shot in Independence on Monday afternoon

INDEPENDENCE - One person was hurt in a shooting around 1 p.m. Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road. Deputies said one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA

