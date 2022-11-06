An Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy who worked in the parish jail was arrested Monday on counts of bringing contraband into a prison facility, Sheriff Bobby Webre said. The arrest follows an investigation that ended with Adam Sylve being booked into the Ascension Parish jail on four counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and a count of malfeasance in office, Webre said in a statement Monday night.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO