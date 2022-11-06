Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James
Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
England wary of threat posed by ‘best in the world’ Suryakumar Yadav
Moeen Ali believes England will have their work cut out attempting to contain India’s freewheeling batter Suryakumar Yadav in their T20 World Cup semi-final this week.While Virat Kohli seems to be back to his best, Yadav gave a demonstration in mixing power hitting with inventive strokeplay in Sunday’s win over Zimbabwe that set India on a collision course with England.Even wide yorkers were not off limits, with Yadav shuffling across his stumps and swiping over fine-leg on a couple of occasions in an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls that took him past 1,000 T20 runs in 2022.Only Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan...
Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced
The Brazilian International Squad Manager Tite has just announced his final selection for this year's World Cup. There are a couple surprise additions and a few names left out including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.
MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City’s stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
Players have ‘one eye on the World Cup’ already, admits Man City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken of a “crazy” match schedule that is “too much” for players as the mid-season World Cup 2022 approaches.City on Wednesday host Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup, their penultimate game before the World Cup in Qatar that runs from November 20 to December 18.The Carabao Cup fourth round is scheduled for the week commencing December 19, and the Premier League then returns with fixtures on Boxing Day, with City set to play Leeds two days later.Guardiola was asked at his pre-match press conference prior to the Chelsea tie if he...
Caoimhin Kelleher the penalty shootout hero as Liverpool scrape past League One Derby
Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup began the way it was won with a penalty shoot-out victory in which goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher played a pivotal role.The Republic of Ireland international, playing his first game since scoring the winning spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley in February, saved three Derby penalties as Jurgen Klopp’s untried side scraped past their League One opponents after a goalless draw.Harvey Elliott, introduced as a 65th-minute substitute along with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, scored the decisive kick as the disappointing hosts won 3-2 in the shoot-out.That it had reached that point was perhaps no surprise as...
NBC Sports
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
Manchester United’s Chances Of Signing Jude Bellingham Are Low
Manchester United’s chances of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham are reportedly said to be low amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.
BBC
Scotland: Steve Clarke disappointed with Celtic not releasing players
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he is disappointed with Celtic's decision to not release players for next week's friendly in Turkey. Celtic play a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break. Clarke has given 19-year-old Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay a first call-up in his 23-man squad, while...
Confirmed - Liverpool Draw Real Madrid In The Champions League Round Of 16
Jurgen Klopp's men faced Real Madrid in last year's UEFA Champions League final, being beaten by the Spanish Giants. Can they return the favour this year?
FOX Sports
Aiming for England squad, Abraham ends Serie A goal drought
ROME (AP) — Hoping to make England’s World Cup squad, Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September in a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Abraham leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute but Andrea Pinamonti equalized for Sassuolo with a swift counterattack five minutes later.
ESPN
Man City set 'benchmark' amid club record revenue, profit for 2021-22 financial year - CEO
Manchester City are beginning to set the "benchmark" for clubs around the world, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano. City released their annual report for 2021-22 on Monday to reveal record profits of £41.67 million, more than double their previous record. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
Yardbarker
Journalist names “struggling” Chelsea star who couldn’t deal with Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter ringed the changes as he took his side to the Etihad to face Manchester City. With an important Premier League fixture coming up at the weekend away to in-form Newcastle, Potter opted to rotate his squad. As usual in a Carabao Cup fixture, Pep Guardiola did...
Yardbarker
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
Eddie Jones’s England suffer familiar failings after another slow start | Gerard Meagher
Defeat by Argentina means another campaign begins on the wrong foot as coach’s charges struggle to find cohesion
