Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Nissan posts 45% rise in Q2 operating profit
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan Motor Co on Wednesday posted a 45% rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates. The Japanese automaker reported 91.7 billion yen ($629.51 million) in operating profit for the three months to end-September, versus an average 88.23 billion yen profit estimate of 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
104.1 WIKY
Iveco Group rises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3
MILAN (Reuters) – Truck maker Iveco Group on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year’s results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs. The Italian manufacturer said its consolidated...
104.1 WIKY
Chevron, Japan’s MOL to study CO2 transportation from Singapore to Australia
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chevron Corporation and Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Ltd. (MOL) have signed an agreement to study the feasibility of transporting liquefied carbon dioxide from Singapore to permanent storage locations offshore Australia. Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd, the U.S. oil major’s subsidiary, and MOL will...
104.1 WIKY
Polish central bank sees inflation of 2.1-4.9% in 2025
WARSAW (Reuters) – Inflation in Poland may return to the target range of 1.5-3.5% in 2025, according to the latest economic forecasts from the central bank published on Wednesday. According to the bank’s forecasts, inflation will be in a range of 2.1-4.9% in 2025. (This story has been...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s wireless giant Rogers posts higher quarterly revenue
(Reuters) – Canadian wireless giant Rogers Communications Inc posted a 2% increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from higher roaming charges due to a rebound in international travel and customers opting for pricier plans. The company’s total revenue rose to C$3.74 billion ($2.78 billion)in the third quarter compared...
104.1 WIKY
Britain’s M&S says higher costs, weak consumer to dent full-year profit
LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Marks & Spencer reiterated that full-year profit would fall short of the prior year due to higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reported a 24% decline in first-half profit. The 138-year old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Natura posts $108 million quarterly loss as inflation bites
(Reuters) -Brazilian cosmetic maker Natura&Co Holding SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net loss of 559.8 million reais ($108 million), reversing the profit it posted a year earlier, amid high inflation and lower customer spending. A year earlier, Natura had posted a profit of 272.9 million reais. Chief Executive Fabio...
104.1 WIKY
Canopy Growth posts smaller loss on higher demand, improved margins
(Reuters) – Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp reported a smaller second-quarter core loss on Wednesday, helped by higher sales of its cannabis-infused drinks and cost-cutting measures. Canopy has been doubling down on its efforts to turn profitable, including cost cuts through layoffs, exits from some international markets, store closures...
104.1 WIKY
Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10%
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All...
104.1 WIKY
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent COVID booster
(Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator on Wednesday approved an adapted COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech as a booster. The shot targets the original coronavirus as well as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
104.1 WIKY
South Korean battery makers flag supply chain worries amid U.S. EV tax credit reform
SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean battery makers have urged the U.S. government to factor in realities of a complex supply chain for the industry and not hold the sector to “impossible requirements” ahead of the implementation of new U.S. EV tax credit rules. LG Energy Solution Ltd...
104.1 WIKY
India inflation likely slowed in October, still well above RBI target band – Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian consumer price inflation slowed in October to 6.73% on weaker food price rises and a strong base one year ago but remained stubbornly well above the 6% upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band, a Reuters poll predicted. That inflation rate,...
104.1 WIKY
Vodafone sells slice of Vantage Towers to KKR, other investors
LONDON (Reuters) -Vodafone said it would sell a portion of its majority stake in wireless towers unit Vantage to private equity firms GIP and KKR, and use the minimum proceeds of 3.2 billion euros to pay down its debt. The British telecoms group said its would create a new joint...
104.1 WIKY
Roblox Corp misses quarterly revenue estimates
(Reuters) – Video games developer Roblox Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. The company’s revenue grew 2% to $517.7 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Next to buy Made.com as furniture retailer enters administration
LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Next will buy collapsed online furniture seller Made.com, which was forced to appoint administrators after running out of cash, Made said on Wednesday. Made has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrators, it added. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)
104.1 WIKY
China’s COMAC secures 330 aircraft orders, boosts demand outlook at air show
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese planemaker Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) said it had secured 330 orders for its homegrown C919 narrowbody and ARJ21 regional jets, and raised its 20-year aircraft demand forecast at the country’s biggest air show. China Development Bank Leasing, ICBC Leasing, CMB Financial Leasing,...
104.1 WIKY
Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Novavax Inc cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by a global supply glut in COVID-19 vaccine and waning demand. The company now expects annual revenue to be about $2 billion, the lower end of its prior forecast of between $2 billion and $2.3 billion. However, Novavax shares...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla stock hits 2-year low after Musk sells $4 billion worth of shares
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc shares slid to their lowest level in nearly two years on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. The shares were down 6.1% at $179.66 in afternoon trading. Musk’s latest share sale fueled jitters...
104.1 WIKY
South African court reverses earlier ruling against Amazon’s Africa HQ
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – A South African court has overturned an earlier order halting construction of Amazon’s new African headquarters in Cape Town after some descendants of the country’s earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. In March the court agreed to...
104.1 WIKY
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish – source
(Reuters) – Barclays Plc has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals in 2021,...
Comments / 0