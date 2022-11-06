ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 5

Related
WDSU

Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses

NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate

The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
GALVESTON, TX
WDSU

Nicole becomes a hurricane, taking aim at Florida

On Wednesday evening, Nicole became a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is now taking aim at Florida and will make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 1. Nicole is expected to make landfall somewhere near Fort Pierce in the next handful of hours. Nicole is expected...
FLORIDA STATE
WDSU

Full results in Louisiana's general election

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states

All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Tropical Storm Nicole nearly a hurricane, taking aim for Florida

At 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. It made landfall as a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. Nicole is almost a hurricane Wednesday morning and is expected to make landfall Thursday. Nicole now has sustained 70 mph winds and...
FLORIDA STATE
kadn.com

Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters

Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy