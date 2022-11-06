Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'Fiscal cliff' ahead for Louisiana coastal restoration efforts, report warns
Louisiana’s expensive fight against land loss is headed for a “fiscal cliff,” with the bulk of coastal restoration funding set to run out by 2032, a state watchdog group warned in a new report. The state’s 50-year Coastal Master Plan relies heavily on $8.7 billion in fines...
WDSU
Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Baton Rouge Business Report
See where Gulf’s first offshore wind farms will locate
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end, reports NOLA.com. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday...
WDSU
Nicole becomes a hurricane, taking aim at Florida
On Wednesday evening, Nicole became a hurricane with sustained winds of 75 mph. It is now taking aim at Florida and will make landfall early Thursday morning as a Category 1. Nicole is expected to make landfall somewhere near Fort Pierce in the next handful of hours. Nicole is expected...
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
WDSU
Louisiana GeauxVote app now functioning after capacity issue reported
BATON ROUGE, La. — TheLouisiana GeauxVote app and website was experiencing technical difficulties on Election Day, but is now functional. The Secretary of State's Office said the website hit a capacity limit Tuesday morning which has since been resolved. This comes after the polls opened at 6 a.m. for...
WDSU
Public Service Commissioner for River Parishes will be decided in run-off
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The River parishes will return to the polls in December to elect their new Public Service Commissioner for District 3. Lambert C. Boissiere will face Davante Lewis in a runoff on Dec. 10. Boissiere, the incumbent, was first elected to the Public Service Commission...
WDSU
Full results in Louisiana's general election
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
WDSU
New Orleans stores receive shipment of Hubig's Pies after days of delays
Hubig's Pies are back on the store shelves on Wednesday after a technical delay on Monday, according to Rouses. Stores across the New Orleans Metro Area said they received the news Monday morning that they would not receive their scheduled drop-offs because of a technical issue at the Hubig's Factory.
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
WDSU
VIDEO: Possible sharks spotted in Florida floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Possible sharks were spotted in Florida floodwaters Wednesday morning. West Palm Beach sister station WPBF viewer Steve Sarno was doing what he called his "Safety Steve Advisory" when he caught what appeared to be sharks in the waters rushing across the road on Hutchinson Island. Watch the video above to...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
WDSU
Tropical Storm Nicole nearly a hurricane, taking aim for Florida
At 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Nicole made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. It made landfall as a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph. Nicole is almost a hurricane Wednesday morning and is expected to make landfall Thursday. Nicole now has sustained 70 mph winds and...
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
Louisiana: Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel at Rescue Alliance office
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3. Rescue Alliance said the puppies were dumped at this location without food, water or a blanket. The puppies were located by a member of Rescue Alliance around 8:30 a.m. at their […]
NOLA.com
Expect hours of delays after fiery 18-wheeler crash on I-10 near MS-LA state line
Drivers traveling from the Mississippi Coast into Louisiana should expect hours of westbound traffic delays after an 18-wheeler caught fire on the Interstate 10 bridge near the state line. Mississippi Highway Patrol said the commercial vehicle, which was loaded with bolts, crashed into the bridge railing early Wednesday morning and...
