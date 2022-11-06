ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOLR10 News

DOJ to monitor voting sites in this Missouri county

(The Hill) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states, including Missouri and Arkansas, on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored...
MISSOURI STATE
Aviation International News

Bunce Notes Challenges for Business Aircraft Manufacturers

The three biggest hurdles facing business aircraft manufacturers right now are workforce issues, supply-chain pinch points, and regulatory challenges, according to Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Speaking recently at Corporate Jet Investor Miami, he noted that despite the success of the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs...
Outsider.com

Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?

If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday. The job cuts come just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner,...
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Reuters

U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
ALABAMA STATE
FOX2Now

2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no

(The Hill) – Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance. Recreational adult marijuana use will be legal in nearly half the country following the midterm elections, with at least...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri 2022 midterm election results

Election results will be posted here when the polls close in Missouri at 7:00 pm on November 8, 2022. Missouri’s top race is a face off between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican.
MISSOURI STATE
WWD

SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.

According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head...
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

