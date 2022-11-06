It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.

