Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ upcoming game at Steelers flexed out of Sunday Night Football
Coming off their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second time this season, but at a different time than originally scheduled. The game has been moved out of NBC’s Sunday Night Football 8:20 slot to a 4:25 kickoff on CBS, switching with the Chiefs-Chargers game.
Cincy Jungle
Evan McPherson was booming punts in Bengals’ latest practice
Some problems exist for the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams department. Evan McPherson has missed his last two field goals, and Kevin Huber’s consistency punting the ball has gone awry. So what if the former took the latter’s place?. In the team’s final practice before the bye week,...
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread
It seems so much longer ago than it actually was that Andy Dalton and A.J. Green were absolutely destroying the Baltimore Ravens during their era with the Cincinnati Bengals. Now Dalton is on his third team in as many seasons, this time with the New Orleans Saints. Dalton will be looking to reclaim that title as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens head to New Orleans for Monday Night Football.
Cincy Jungle
Domonique Foxworth made hilarious prediction about PJ Walker outplaying Joe Burrow
Yes, you read that title correctly. The Cincinnati Bengals were 4-4 entering this game, and they were destroyed by the Browns in their last outing. Joe Burrow didn’t play well. That had some people spewing absolutely wild takes, one of which claimed that PJ Walker may outplay Burrow. “I...
Cincy Jungle
Tuesday Trenches: Mixon It Up
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat the Carolina Panthers. They beat them so bad they turned around and fired two defensive assistant coaches on Monday. If that doesn’t tell you how the Bengals played on Sunday, nothing will. The Bengals moved to 5-4 after defeating the Panthers by a score of 42-21, in a game so lopsided, Cincinnati pulled Joe Burrow and the rest of the starters early in the fourth quarter. That doesn’t happen very often.
Cincy Jungle
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon discuss a historic day
The Cincinnati Bengals offense did basically whatever it wanted Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Putting up 42 points, you’d expect to see big numbers from one of their many talented receivers, but today, the offense ran through Joe Mixon. Mixon racked up 153 rushing yards, 58 receiving yards and...
Cincy Jungle
This “clinic” play by Eli Apple got Lou Anarumo’s attention
Imagine two years ago hearing that a team with Eli Apple as its CB1 would hold a starting quarterback to three completions on 10 attempts for nine yards and two interceptions. Well, that’s exactly what happened for the Cincinnati Bengals against P.J. Walker and the Carolina Panthers. After the...
Cincy Jungle
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Bye-Bye Happiness
The Cincinnati Bengals came through in a big way in Week 9. Despite a myriad of injuries and coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Browns, Zac Taylor and Co. thrashed the Carolina Panthers, 42-21. On this week’s show, we re-hash the big win and look ahead to after...
Cincy Jungle
Did the Bengals rediscover their run game in Week 9?
The Cincinnati Bengals can run the ball once again, hallelujah!. The Bengals rushed for 241 yards against the Carolina Panthers, and non-QB rushers averaged just shy of 7.3 yards per carry in a dominant performance. Joe Mixon scored a franchise record FIVE touchdowns with four of them coming on the ground.
Cincy Jungle
Darrin Simmons speaks on Evan McPherson’s struggles
In the 2021 playoffs, there was no bigger hero for the Cincinnati Bengals thank kicker Evan McPherson. After a rollercoaster beginning to his career, McPherson hit game-winning kicks to advance the team to and through the AFC Championship. With so many clutch kicks under his belt, fans have become spoiled...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals’ weekly awards in 42-21 win over Panthers
Sunday was just what the Bengals needed heading into the bye. They completely dominated the Carolina Panthers as they get set to heal up for the Steelers in a couple of weeks. There were a number of great moments and individual performances in the 42-21 win, so cast your vote and sound off on your winners!
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (11/8): Brian Callahan’s edge
But Callahan, like the Bengals other two coordinators, has become a head coaching candidate because he knows when to get out an East Coast edge. He used it so effectively in his weekly Saturday morning meeting that running back Joe Mixon publicly praised him after Sunday's Bengals-record five touchdowns. McPherson...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been named the Week 9 AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, the league announced Wednesday. Mixon rushed for 153 yards on 22 attempts (7.0 average) with four touchdowns, while also catching four...
