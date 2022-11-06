Fight Circus 4 video: Ringmaster Jon Nutt falls in 2-versus-1 fight, ‘Siamese kickboxing’ bout ends in one-punch knockout

Read full article on original website
WTF happened to Conor McGregor?!?
Conor McGregor looks like he was morphing into Doctor Zaius and got stuck halfway through the process. I’m not sure what to make of his latest social media post but his followers are speculating that “Notorious” either lost his mind, had too much Proper 12, or is riding the white horse straight into Kanye territory.
How Will Roman Reigns Lose The Undisputed Title? Here's The Latest
The latest rumors about Roman Reigns' undisputed title run should give fans an idea of how much longer it may last.
VIDEO: Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released on bail; 'I'm ready to go home'
SAN JOSE -- Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez walked out of the Santa Clara County jail early Wednesday for the first time since his arrest eight months ago after making bail while awaiting his trial for attempted murder.After initially denying his bail plea, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra granted Velasquez's release on $1 million bail Tuesday and added an array of conditions including GPS monitoring. Earlier on Tuesday, Bocanegra had ruled after a two-day preliminary hearing that Velasquez must go to trial next year on attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February shooting."I just...
Julianna Peña fires back at Daniel Cormier: 'Why are you hating on me' for trying to get Amanda Nunes trilogy?
Julianna Pena has clapped back at Daniel Cormier for saying she doesn’t deserve a trilogy with Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC), who dethroned bantamweight champion Nunes with a stunning upset submission at UFC 269, lost their rematch at UFC 277 by decision. Although a bloodied-up Peña showed a lot of heart, she was battered for 25 minutes.
UFC 281: Alex Pereira not clinging to previous wins over Israel Adesanya — ‘We’re talking MMA, not kickboxing’
Alex Pereira has two wins over Israel Adesanya, including one by knockout. But “Poatan” understands that he’s not signed for another kickboxing match on Sat. night (Nov. 12) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he meets the reigning middleweight champion in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
Israel Adesanya before UFC 281: Kickboxing losses to Alex Pereira were 'me not staying true to my style'
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t rate Alex Pereira’s MMA career too highly just yet. That’s because Pereira has competed just seven times as a professional and three times in the octagon. But after Pereira knocked out streaking contender Sean Strickland in the first round at UFC 276, it was enough to earn him a shot at Adesanya’s title in Saturday’s UFC 281 main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Israel Adesanya explains why his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is “personal”
Israel Adesanya says his UFC 281 fight against Alex Pereira is personal for him. Of course, Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before – both times in kickboxing – with the Brazilian winning one by decision and one by KO. With that, ever since Pereira signed with the UFC many fans have been clamoring for this matchup which will headline UFC 281 on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.
Daniel Cormier, more fighters celebrate Cain Velasquez freed on bail eight months after arrest
There was good news for Cain Velasquez on Tuesday as the former UFC heavyweight champion was granted bail by a Santa Clara County (Calif.) judge after a pre-trial hearing that extended over two days. Terms of Velasquez’s release include $1 million bail, monitoring and compliance to an extended set of...
UFC 281 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Michael Chandler knocks off Dustin Poirier, earns lightweight title shot
Will the real lightweight title contender please stand up?. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to the three-round slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, set for the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main card this Sat. night (Nov. 12, 2022) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Floyd Mayweather makes a swift return to the ring this weekend as he boxes YouTube star Deji, just six weeks after stopping mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Since retiring with a professional record of 50-0 after beating ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017, Mayweather has competed in several exhibition bouts, the most recent of which saw the 45-year-old defeat Asakura in the second round.Now Mayweather travels to Dubai for a clash with Deji, who recently secured his first win in the boxing ring. Briton Deji (real name Oladeji Olatunji), younger brother of fellow YouTuber KSI, lost an amateur contest against...
UFC 281 Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira: How to Watch, Start Times
Welcome to UFC 281, probably the last truly mega UFC card of 2022. Featuring a headliner to die for and an undercard made up of compelling matchups, UFC 281 is not a PPV you can afford to miss. At the top of the card is Israel Adesanya. One of the...
Why was Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao missing 154 titles?
World Boxing News explains why Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao didn’t take place for championships in two weight classes. When Mayweather finally fought career rival Pacquiao in Las Vegas, the former pound-for-pound number was king in a pair of divisions. Therefore, why didn’t the ‘Money’ man put both division...
Sean O'Malley proposes interim UFC bantamweight title fight vs. Marlon Vera in March
Sean O'Malley wouldn’t mind fighting for an interim belt. The UFC star and top bantamweight contender understands if UFC champion Aljamain Sterling decides to take his time before returning to defend his title once again. Sterling recently told MMA Junkie he “earned his time off” and doesn’t intend to fight again until mid 2023.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US this weekend?
Floyd Mayweather will compete in another exhibition boxing match this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion fights YouTuber Deji in Dubai.Mayweather retired as a professional in 2017, having just beaten former UFC champion Conor McGregor to move to 50-0. Since that bout, the 45-year-old has taken on the likes of YouTuber star Logan Paul, kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and most recently mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura.Just six weeks after stopping Asakura in the second round, Mayweather returns to face Deji, younger brother of fellow YouTube star KSI – despite the Briton holding just one victory in the boxing ring.After...
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Miguel Madueno: With a Few More Wins, I'll Be Ready For World Title Fight
Thompson Boxing’s lightweight power punching contender, Miguel “Explosivo” Madueno (28-1, 26 KOs), got back in the world title picture after scoring a knockout over Juan Huertas (16-4-1, 12 KOs), last night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, FL. The scheduled 10-round bout served as the co-main event on the ProBox Last Chance Tournament.
Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol
Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts this weekend
Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji.Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai, Fury will take on Paul Bamba in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.Fury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of a scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul due to injury...
