Bills - and New Stadium - Trolled by Jets After Surprise Loss
After their 20-17 upset win over their rival the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets made sure to have fun on social media.
New York Jets Week 9 Review
Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Yesterday’s win was one of the best the Jets have had in quite a while. This young football team responded well following a tough loss. The win yesterday puts the Jets at 6-3, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills for the top of the AFC East. In the division, the Jets now have a 2-1 record.
After shuffling off from Buffalo, Bills fans return after Jets game
Bills fans are feeling grumpy Monday morning, as the team lost against the Jets on Sunday.
New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins out 4-6 weeks: 3 ways the Jets can go about replacing him
Following yesterday’s big division win at home, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stated that an injury update would be provided on defensive tackle, Sheldon Rankins today. Unfortunately, for Rankins and the Jets, the news is not great. Rankins, who had to leave yesterday’s game with an elbow...
Yardbarker
Jets Lose Starting Defensive Tackle in Latest Injury Blow
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will be sidelined for up to four to six weeks with a dislocated elbow, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Rankins, 28, has started all nine games for New York so far this season, a key veteran on a defensive line that has wreaked havoc in 2022.
Sauce Gardner is a ‘playmaker,’ Jets legend says
The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
NBC Sports
Jets ignore the noise in Bills upset during Week 9
“I read a quote from Bill Parcells,” Robert Saleh said, driving home from MetLife Stadium around 6 p.m. Sunday, after the biggest win of his head-coaching life. “‘In New York, it’s euphoria or disaster.’”. Yup. Parcells said it—about 78 times a year as coach of...
Jets add offensive line, linebacker help in latest Draft Wire mock
The New York Jets are in the middle of a fantastic and pleasantly surprising season, enjoying their bye week at 6-3 and perhaps starting to think about the playoffs in their not-so-distant future. While that may be the case, it’s also doesn’t hurt to keep one eye on the future...
CBS Sports
Twitter user flips coin to forecast Jets season, has correctly predicted first nine games
At 6-3, the New York Jets are one of the biggest surprises around the NFL. Their improbable season continued on Sunday with a 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in an upset that not many could've predicted. Well, one Twitter user actually did predict that the Jets would come away...
