New York Jets Week 9 Review

Happy Victory Monday, New York Jets fans. Yesterday’s win was one of the best the Jets have had in quite a while. This young football team responded well following a tough loss. The win yesterday puts the Jets at 6-3, a half-game behind the Buffalo Bills for the top of the AFC East. In the division, the Jets now have a 2-1 record.
Yardbarker

Jets Lose Starting Defensive Tackle in Latest Injury Blow

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will be sidelined for up to four to six weeks with a dislocated elbow, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Rankins, 28, has started all nine games for New York so far this season, a key veteran on a defensive line that has wreaked havoc in 2022.
NJ.com

Sauce Gardner is a ‘playmaker,’ Jets legend says

The New York Jets are dong big things this year. And they have cornerback Sauce Gardner to thank for much of their success. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Jets upset the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium to improve to 6-3. Here’s what former...
NBC Sports

Jets ignore the noise in Bills upset during Week 9

“I read a quote from Bill Parcells,” Robert Saleh said, driving home from MetLife Stadium around 6 p.m. Sunday, after the biggest win of his head-coaching life. “‘In New York, it’s euphoria or disaster.’”. Yup. Parcells said it—about 78 times a year as coach of...
