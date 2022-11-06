ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden hits back at heckler at rally: ‘Don’t jump — you look crazy enough to jump’

PresidentJoe Biden’s midterm election eve rally in Maryland turned combative when the president hit back at a heckler who was aiming to interrupt the event. Noticing a man in an Uncle Sam hat heckling him from the upper reaches of the venue at Bowie State University, Mr Biden paused his address, looked up towards the heckler, and said, “Hey! Hey man! Don’t jump! You look crazy enough to jump — don’t jump!”
Lauren Boebert - live: Democrat Adam Frisch ahead of Republican in tight Colorado election

Lauren Boebert’s unexpectedly tight race for re-election in Colorado has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterms.By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme Republican was trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for her House seat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District 2200 votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both...
COLORADO STATE

