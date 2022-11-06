Read full article on original website
Related
Biden hits back at heckler at rally: ‘Don’t jump — you look crazy enough to jump’
PresidentJoe Biden’s midterm election eve rally in Maryland turned combative when the president hit back at a heckler who was aiming to interrupt the event. Noticing a man in an Uncle Sam hat heckling him from the upper reaches of the venue at Bowie State University, Mr Biden paused his address, looked up towards the heckler, and said, “Hey! Hey man! Don’t jump! You look crazy enough to jump — don’t jump!”
What Americans really told Democrats and Republicans on election night 2022
Tuesday's voting results sent a message to Democratic and Republican Party leadership. Americans told their politicians what they did and didn't like. Checks and balances worked.
Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief. But their troubles are far from over
America is returning to an era of divided government and two years of grinding trench warfare
Lauren Boebert - live: Democrat Adam Frisch ahead of Republican in tight Colorado election
Lauren Boebert’s unexpectedly tight race for re-election in Colorado has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterms.By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme Republican was trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for her House seat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District 2200 votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both...
Comments / 2