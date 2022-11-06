Read full article on original website
The US diesel crunch means it's time to stock up on food, Robert Kiyosaki says. Here's what the 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author and 5 experts are warning as fuel runs short.
There's an acute diesel shortage in the US, and it's sparking worries about inflation and food supply. Higher fuel prices mean higher delivery costs, which could feed into higher prices for consumers. Here's what Robert Kiyosaki and 5 other top experts think the diesel crunch means for Americans. A shortage...
U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
earth.com
Ultra-processed foods associated with premature deaths
In many countries, ultra-processed foods (UPFs) – ready-to-eat-or-heat industrial formulations made with ingredients extracted from foods or synthesized in laboratories, including prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, hot dogs, sausages, sodas, ice cream, and store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, and doughnuts – have gradually been replacing traditional foods made from fresh or minimally processed ingredients. However, extensive consumption of such foods is highly dangerous, and can lead to illness or even death. According to a recent study led by the University of São Paulo in Brazil, increased consumption of UPFs was associated with over 10 percent of all-cause premature deaths in Brazil in 2019.
earth.com
Cannabis may damage heart health as much as cigarettes
Currently, cannabis has been legalized in many US states, as well as other countries around the world, and is increasingly used to treat a variety of health conditions, such as depression or glaucoma. However, according to several new studies, consuming cannabis could be as damaging to the heart as smoking cigarettes.
scitechdaily.com
Sustained Productivity: Farmers Move to High-Yielding, Cost-Saving Perennial Rice
Annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial after more than 9,000 years in cultivation. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield. This is an important step change relative to “ratooning,” or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second weaker harvest.
foodsafetynews.com
More capacity turning out to be the answer to the infant formula shortage
A decidedly supply-side solution is shaping up to solve the infant formula shortage that’s been plaguing the United States for the past eight months or so. Perhaps sooner, rather than later, the shortages are going to be erased when enough new capacity hits the market. The fact that it’s...
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate
Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women in Supply Chain: Seek Mentors, Companies Whose Culture Removes the Gender Blinders
Maureen Barsema, industry principle for Enable and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain award winners, explains how the industry started with males and will continue to be male-dominated if females don’t get involved. Supply & Demand Chain Executive: Tell me a little bit...
agupdate.com
Look to dairy risk managment
Going back almost 100 years, the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States. The legislation evolved to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. And now work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
earth.com
Fertilizers disrupt flower electrical fields and confuse bees
Bumblebees use several different cues to locate and identify suitable flowers from which to harvest pollen and nectar. They home in on flower scent and color, but are also sensitive to the electrical field around a flower. These tiny electric fields form from the imbalance of charge between the ground and the atmosphere, and are unique to each species, depending on the plant’s distance from the ground and the shape of the blooms. Flowers use electric fields as an additional means by which to advertise themselves to pollinators, but it seems that human activities can change these electrical cues and make it more difficult for pollinators to sense the presence of suitable flowers.
Recycling Today
KC Recycling, East Penn Manufacturing form partnership
KC Recycling, a lead battery recycler based in British Columbia, has partnered with East Penn Manufacturing to recycle and repurpose plastic from spent lead batteries into new batteries. Earlier this year, KC Recycling commissioned a polypropylene (PP) extrusion line, which can produce 10,000 metric tons of high-quality plastic resin per...
USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its first grant awards on Wednesday — totaling about $73 million — to increase the processing capacity of smaller, independent meatpackers in 16 states. They range from a $292,000 grant to provide independent Montana farmers with a USDA-inspected meat processing facility — which is required to sell the products […] The post USDA gives $73 million to create, expand smaller livestock processors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
takeitcool.com
Lysine Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Lysine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Lysine. Report Features Details. Product Name Lysine. Process Included Lysine Production Cost Breakup from fermentation Process. Segments Covered. Manufacturing...
RAK Porcelain Brings Full Portfolio of Tabletop Solutions to Restaurant and Foodservice Professionals
It is true that the ambiance, the service, and the taste of the food combine to elevate the dining experience. But perhaps the element that seals the deal is the tableware. Not only must it be a sophisticated reflection of the establishment, but it must also do the job right. Too little and the food falls off and too big and you think the establishment is being stingy. Like Cinderella’s proverbial slipper, it must fit just right.
agritechtomorrow.com
“MORE PREDICTIVE AND LESS REACTIVE” – MAKING SENSE OF AGRICULTURE AT REAP
Keynote speaker Elizabeth Fastiggi of AWS discusses global trends. The digitisation of agriculture is enabling changes that are making the agrifood value chain more predictive and less reactive, Elizabeth Fastiggi of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said at Agri-TechE's REAP conference on 8 November 2022. She highlights the complexity of the challenge - even a handful of soil is data rich - but also how a global trend of connecting low-cost sensors to the cloud to access real-time analysis is becoming a real game changer for decision support.
salestechstar.com
ParkourSC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Reducing the Impact of Disruptions and Resolving Fragmented System Issues with Its Supply Chain Platform
The Supply Chain Operations Platform enables real-time digital supply chain operations and agility, improves supply chain resilience, reduces the impact of disruptions, and enables faster recovery. Based on Frost & Sullivan’s recent research of the North American digital supply chain operations market, it recognizes ParkourSC with the 2022 North American...
Maintaining Compliance Within Cannabis Logistics and Supply Chains
Cannabis logistics and supply chains are highly regulated environments. Cannabis businesses must implement strict controls and procedures to maintain compliance with state and federal regulations. The cannabis industry is booming, and it's not easy to navigate the legal landscape of this expanding market. Entrepreneurs are at risk if they don't...
These 3 Firms Helped Make Plant-Powered Anti-Microbe Tech Possible
Since the onset of the pandemic, antimicrobial fabrics have seen an uptick in demand in the home sector. But at the same time, some of the chemicals used to create antimicrobial properties in textiles have raised concerns of negative environmental impacts. With that in mind, Noble Biomaterials has launched a new antimicrobial finish for soft surface applications, Ionic+ Botanical. Ionic+ Botanical uses an EPA approval-pending, renewable citric-based technology applied as a topical fabric finish that’s rated at 50 wash cycles. “Ionic+ Botanical checks many boxes that bio-based technologies on the market struggle to meet,” said Joel Furey, founder and chief commercial officer...
Mucci Farms Chooses Sollum Technologies Dynamic Grow Lights for Strawberry Trials
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Mucci Farms is looking to hone their expertise in strawberry cultivation by conducting onsite experimental lighting strategies under Sollum’s unique dynamic LED grow light fixtures, at their 72-acre Boemberry location. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005138/en/ Mucci Farms Boemberry facility will use Sollum’s dynamic LED grow light solution to cultivate a demanding crop: strawberries (Photo: Business Wire)
medtechdive.com
Power play: How harvesting energy from lungs may end need to replace batteries in brain stimulators
Harvesting and storing energy from body movement connected to breathing may eliminate the need to change the batteries in deep-brain stimulators (DBS), a report found. Writing in Cell Reports Physical Sciences, researchers describe the use of a biomechanical energy harvester to turn the movement of the chest wall during inhalation and exhalation into power for a DBS device.
