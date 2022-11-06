ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.

Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says

HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March

Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
HOUSTON, TX
cohaitungchi.com

25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston

Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
HOUSTON, TX
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade

Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade.  In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy