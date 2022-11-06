Read full article on original website
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Houston Astros announce Dusty Baker's contract for 2023
The veteran manager will be back for another potential World Series run in 2023.
What's next for Justin Verlander, Houston Astros as free agency looms
MLB free agency is set to begin on Thursday.
Astros decline Trey Mancini's option for 2023 season
The veteran was among two Houston players who had their options declined on Wednesday morning.
Astros owner Jim Crane provides insight on James Click contract talks
The future of the Houston's general manager is still up in the air.
Framber Valdez's World Series brilliance shouldn't be forgotten
The 28-year-old shut down Philadelphia's potent lineup for much of Game 2 and Game 6.
Astros World Series parade hat toss, a Houston tradition
Houston Astros fans recreated a viral moment from the 2017 celebration on Monday.
Watch live: Houston celebrates Astros World Series win with downtown parade
Astros fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to celebrate the team's championship.
Dusty Baker says he will return to Astros for 2023 season
Houston's manager isn't looking to retire just yet.
All you need to know before Astros' championship parade on Monday
We leveled ALL the way up! The city of Houston will get to experience a championship parade once again! 💙🧡
Astros pitcher Hunter Brown among minor league award winners
The Houston rookie enjoyed a dominant 2022 campaign with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.
cw39.com
FREE Chick-Fil-A Sandwich from the Houston Astros
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory. Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!. Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your...
Ted Cruz struck by thrown beer can during Houston Astros World Series parade
Video shows a can glancing off the senator during Monday's procession.
Houston-area districts cancel school on Monday to allow families to attend Astros' victory parade
Multiple institutions in the Houston area are giving students, faculty, and staff the day off to celebrate the Astros winning the World Series!
iheart.com
Here is All The Info You Need To know About The Astros' Victory Parade.
Several school districts, local colleges, and universities are canceling classes today for the Astros World Series victory parade. Houston ISD and the school districts of Alief, Fort Bend, and Lamar announced on Sunday that classes would not be held and all district offices would be closed today. The Aldine ISD and YES Prep Public Schools are canceling classes today.
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
Click2Houston.com
Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says
HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
spacecityweather.com
Parts of Houston could drop into the 30s this weekend for the first time since March
Good morning! Houston will see one more day in the mid-80s today, with slightly cooler and drier weather to end the work week. And then, straight from the blue white north, a cold front will arrive and smack the region into late fall or early winter-like conditions, potentially driving low temperatures into the upper 30s for inland areas by Sunday morning. After that, we’re unlikely to see daily highs warmer than the 60s for at least the next week.
cohaitungchi.com
25 Cheap And Amazing Things To Do In Houston
Is one of your New Year’s resolutions to save money? We got you covered. While a little mula could get you a long way as far as experiencing what the City of Houston has to offer, there’s still plenty of cheap and/or free activities for you to enjoy on a budget. Read on to discover 25 cheap and amazing things to do in Houston. [Featured image: @jchen.ys]
Man arrested after Cruz hit with beer can at Astros parade
Texas authorities arrested a man Monday who allegedly hit Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with can of beer during the Houston Astros’ World Series parade. In a tweet on Monday, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said an unidentified man, aged 33, threw a beer can at the senator, who was on a parade float on the […]
